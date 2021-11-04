TD CLUB: UofSC's Waddell urges fans to stick with Beamer

Lake Marion quarterback Navian Hilliard was honored as the Offensive Player of the Week Thursday at the Orangeburg Touchdown Club.
Special guest speaker Charles Waddell of the University of South Carolina immediately took notice. With the Gamecock depth chart continuing to shrink at the QB position, Waddell suggested Hilliard may get a chance to see the field.
“I have a ticket for you to come to the game Saturday,” Waddell joked. “If you stick around long enough, you might get to take a couple of snaps.”
Waddell, who is special assistant to the athletics director, filled in for South Carolina AD Ray Tanner, who was feeling under the weather. Waddell gave an overview of the Gamecocks' season thus far and a look the potential future of the program.
“Our record is 4-4,” Waddell said. “In August, if you looked at our schedule and thought about who we could beat, we have beaten those teams (Eastern Illinois, East Carolina, Troy and Vanderbilt). The one that possibly got away that we were hoping on was Kentucky. They have proven to be a very good team. They tried to help us by turning the ball over four times, but we didn’t take advantage.”
The Gamecocks fell to Kentucky 16-10 at home. Waddell said that is the one they wish they could have back.
Waddell said he got to know UofSC head football coach Shane Beamer when he was a member of Steve Spurrier’s football staff. He compared him to current Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.
“(Shane) is a good man who I think is doing a fine job,” Waddell said. “He has the right demeanor. He reminds me of (Swinney). They share a lot of the same traits. Dabo got through some tough times but Clemson has certainly benefited from having him on the sideline.”
Waddell urged Gamecock fans to have patience and stick with the first-year coach.
“I think we’re at the point where the future is bright,” Waddell said. “(Shane) has come in wanting to change the culture to the things he values: hard work, creating a good team environment and caring for your teammates.”
Waddell lettered in three sports (football, basketball and track) at the University of North Carolina before playing professional football in San Diego, Seattle and Tampa Bay.
“I’ve been involved with some national championship teams, and some really bad teams,” Waddell said. “A good team is not always about the wins and losses, it’s about the dynamics of a team and having the right character. Eventually, the wins will come. If you create the right culture, the wins will happen.”
Waddell compared his bad teams to a barrel of crabs.
“People start blaming each other and that causes doubt,” Waddell said. “When you start losing confidence, you start to tear up a good team. Our kids are still playing hard in the fourth quarter, and that tells me all about their character. We just need more good kids.”
According to Waddell, recruiting the right type of player is what will make all the difference for Beamer and the Gamecocks.
“What will help the future is a couple of good cycles of recruiting,” Waddell said. “It’s not always about four and five-star athletes, it’s about making the right choices on the right kids.”
Waddell, who worked for the Carolina Panthers, recalled a game between Carolina and Atlanta that featured 10 players from South Carolina colleges on the rosters. Only two of those 10 came from South Carolina and Clemson.
“It’s about what kind of character you have,” Waddell said. “Do you like football? Are you going to work hard and continue to get better every year? You make the right assessments and good things are going to happen. I think Shane is going to do a fine job.”
S.C. State head coach Buddy Pough previewed his team’s upcoming matchup against Howard Saturday. Pough said current Howard head coach Larry Scott called him when he was first offered the head coaching job of the Bison.
“(Larry) was working with the receivers at University of Florida,” Pough said. “I told him to stay at Florida. He decided that he wanted to be a head coach so bad that he took that Howard job, and now that I see his team a little bit, I’m really wishing he had stayed at Florida.”
The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with a 27-24 victory over N.C. Central in Durham last week. S.C. State will face Howard Saturday at 2 p.m. in Orangeburg.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Quincy Bias and Hilliard were recognized as The Works Physical Therapy Players of the Week.
Hilliard completed 7-of-7 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 80 yards and three scores in Lake Marion’s win over Burke. Bias totaled 12 tackles and a sack while intercepting two passes, returning one for a touchdown. He also added a forced fumble and recovered a fumble in the Red Raiders victory over Airport.
The Orangeburg Touchdown Club will meet Thursday, Nov. 11, with scheduled speaker Clemson AD Dan Radakovich.