TD CLUB: UofSC's Waddell urges fans to stick with Beamer

Lake Marion quarterback Navian Hilliard was honored as the Offensive Player of the Week Thursday at the Orangeburg Touchdown Club.

Special guest speaker Charles Waddell of the University of South Carolina immediately took notice. With the Gamecock depth chart continuing to shrink at the QB position, Waddell suggested Hilliard may get a chance to see the field.

“I have a ticket for you to come to the game Saturday,” Waddell joked. “If you stick around long enough, you might get to take a couple of snaps.”

Waddell, who is special assistant to the athletics director, filled in for South Carolina AD Ray Tanner, who was feeling under the weather. Waddell gave an overview of the Gamecocks' season thus far and a look the potential future of the program.

“Our record is 4-4,” Waddell said. “In August, if you looked at our schedule and thought about who we could beat, we have beaten those teams (Eastern Illinois, East Carolina, Troy and Vanderbilt). The one that possibly got away that we were hoping on was Kentucky. They have proven to be a very good team. They tried to help us by turning the ball over four times, but we didn’t take advantage.”

The Gamecocks fell to Kentucky 16-10 at home. Waddell said that is the one they wish they could have back.