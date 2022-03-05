Start of new era in SCSU soccer

When the South Carolina State University Bulldogs women’s soccer team takes the field this fall, it will be the start of a new era.

Second-year head coach Patrick Horne has completely rebuilt the women’s program with a young, talented and enthusiastic recruiting class of 10 new signees and one transfer.

The new-look women’s soccer team will field 17 players with various geographic backgrounds during the 2022 season

“It will be a refreshingly positive atmosphere around Bulldog soccer in 2022, Horne said. The seven returnees, who will provide leadership for their new teammates, have already put last season behind them and are ready to move forward.”

This year’s new signing class:

Chloe Anderson, Fr. / Goalkeeper, 5’5 / Beech H.S., Hendersonville, TN

Chloe will toil between the sticks for the Bulldogs. She has capable hands, is quick off her line and has good goalkeeping technique; she works hard to improve her game. Chloe led the Beech Lady Buccaneers to the TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association) District Regional and State Championships as a first-year student in 2018, the same year she joined the 2018 White House & Tennessee United Soccer Club. The goalkeeper sometimes takes a break from soccer to play lacrosse for the Hendersonville Spartans. Major: Psychology

Coach Horne says, “Chole has good goalkeeping technique, skillful hands and her constant communication with her defenders will help to solidify our defense.”

Brooke Gloster, Fr. / Midfield, 5’5 / Luella H.S., Locust Grove, GA

A four-year varsity starter and captain throughout her high school career, Brooke is a Georgia High School AAAA select, a two-time All-State First Team selection (2020 & 2021), and in 2021 was selected to the Division I Varsity All Star First Team. Also in 2021, the midfielder set a Luella High School women's soccer single-season record with 18 assists. Brooke scored 33 career goals, recorded 26 career assists and was the first female soccer player in Luella school history to commit to an NCAA Division I program. She is a member of the AFC Lightning U19 DPL club. Major: Accounting

Coach Horne says, “Brooke’s vision and effective distribution skills will provide forwards with penetrating passes to put them in scoring positions. She’ll be a steadying influence in midfield.”

Lakin Green, Fr. / Midfield, 5’7 / Blythewood H.S., Blythewood, SC

Lakin - fast and very athletic - will take on opponents with her speed and dribbling skills on the wings. She is an enthusiastic player, who brings a never-say-die attitude to the game and is always in sight of the goal. She has much youth experience playing for the South Carolina Youth Soccer ODP (Olympic Development Program), the SCUFC Club Challenge team and the Cardinal Newman varsity squad. Lakin played in the Gold Star League and the Capital Area Soccer League (CASL). She is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. Major: Mechanical Engineers

Coach Horne says, “Lakin’s enthusiasm and work ethic will serve the team well in our quest for wins in 2022.”

Jordin Harris, Fr. / Midfield, 4’11/ Christiansburg H.S., Christiansburg, VA

Jordin was the Most Valuable Player as an eighth grader on the high school junior varsity squad and became captain and a four-year letter winner in high school; in her junior year, the midfielder was named to the Regional Second Team. With her club, Valley AFC 03 Girls Green, she won the Virginia State Cup title in 2021. Jordin will provide depth to the Bulldogs attack. She will receive both her associates degree - through a dual enrollment program in high school - as well as an advanced diploma in May. Jordin is vice president of the Black Student Awareness group at her high school. Major: Political Science

Coach Horne says, “Jordan has good leadership skills and a cheerful outlook and her sense of community involvement will enhance our team culture.”

Giaan Langford, Transfer / Midfield, 5’6 / Southwest Oregon CC, Oklahoma City, OK

During her two-year career at SWOCC, Giaan started every game and earned Top Performer honors, as she marshalled the Southwest Oregon midfield to just a game short of a postseason appearance in the fall of 2021. Giaan developed through the Oklahoma Energy Football Club system (OEFC) as an academy youth player, then in the Senior Leagues. She featured for the 2019 OEFC team in the major Frontier Conference and was a four-year varsity starter at Putnam North High School in Oklahoma City. She earned Oklahoma 6A All Conference and All State honors. Major: Mechanical Engineering

Coach Horne says, “Giaan’s experience will add invaluable leadership to a young midfield and to the team overall. She can also play at central defense.”

Bella Mandaglio, Fr. / Fullback, 5’6 /Colonia H.S., Colonia, NJ

As a captain and four-year varsity starter for the Colonia Patriots, on defense Bella earned All-Division honors in 2020 and 2021 and was named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. Her ability to produce winning tackles is an important aspect of her game, which will make the Bulldogs much stronger on defense. Bella is a particularly good header of the ball, which is especially important in defending against crosses and other high balls into the penalty box. She plays club soccer for the Jersey Knights in New Brunswick, NJ. Major: Special Education

Coach Horne says, “Bella’s tackling ability, fitness, and very importantly, her ability to play on the left side of the field gives the team good defensive balance.”

Simone Miranda, Fr. / Center Back, 5’4 / St. Mary Academy Bay View H.S., Pawtucket, RI

Simone is a four-year varsity starter and the 2021 team captain at St. Mary Academy Bay View. She was named Third Team All Division, 2018, 2019, 2020, and First Team All Division in 2021. The central defender is a good ball handler, who reads the game well. She communicates effectively with her defense and is composed on the ball. Simone currently plays for NEFC DPL (New England Football Club), where she won the Rhode Island State Cup and a National Cup title in 2018; she repeated the double title-winning feat with her club in 2019. Simone was the 2019 Rhode Island State Cup MVP. Major: Marketing.

Coach Horne says, “Simone is a very knowledgeable and composed defensive player and will provide stability at the most crucial central defense position.”

Kayla Moses, Fr. / Forward, 5’9 / Paulding County H.S., Dallas, GA

Kayla was named high school Player-of the-Week for the period, Monday, Jan. 31st through Sunday, Feb. 6th, 2022. She tallied 16 goals to keep the Patriots undefeated through their first four games. Her scoring prowess is evident, and she is expected to continue her forays on goal as a Bulldog. The three-year letter winner is a Division I Varsity All-Star choice, who presently leads Region Six A in scoring. Kayla also led the Georgia Storm 2004 to become the first team at the club to win a Georgia State Cup title. She is a member of the Magnet program at Paulding County High School. Major: Computer Science

Coach Horne says, “Kayla will be our big target on the front line, who can hold the ball and bring her teammates into the play. She will make the team a consistent scoring threat.”

Taylor Murphy, Fr. / Forward, 5’4 / Woodbridge H.S., Woodbridge, VA

A varsity starter at Woodbridge her last two years, Taylor led her high school in scoring with 20 goals and three assists as a senior in 2021. The skillful forward, who played travel soccer since the age of ten, knows how to move in the box, which gives her an advantage and a knack for scoring goals. She was also a top goal-getter for her club team, Burke Athletic Storm. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Taylor relocated to Woodbridge, Virginia with her family at age six. The forward is expected to be a go-to player for the Bulldogs. Major: Biology

Coach Horne says, “Taylor will be a constant scoring threat for the Bulldogs; she is good on the ball and is always looking to score.”

Alexis Robinson, Fr. / CB, For, 5’6 / Grandview H.S., Aurora, CO

A very versatile player who can play in all three thirds of the field, Alexis played with older age groups throughout her youth career. She always played among the best players at her club, Real Colorado of the ECNL (Elite College National League), and eventually led Real Colorado to the Colorado State Cup title and as ECNL Regional Conference champions in 2021. Real Colorado appeared in the quarterfinals of the 2021 ECNL national tournament. Alexis gained international experience playing against English youths at Chelsea FC, Manchester United FC, and Aston Villa FC. Major: Psychology

Coach Horne says, “Alexis has an exceptionally good understanding of the game, which allows her to be an effective two-way player. Her versatility will be a tremendous asset to the Bulldogs.”

Amari Thomas, Fr. / CF, 5’7 / Luella H.S., Locust Grove, GA

Amari is coming off a stellar high School career. The Luella High School captain played 47 games since her first year in 2018-19 and racked up a stunning 65 goals at an average of 1.4 goals per game for 173 points. She carved out 43 assists at 0.9 per game and went on to be a three-time MVP (2019, 2020, 2021) and a four-time Georgia High School Preseason All-State Team selection. When Amari was not scoring for her high school, she kept busy with her club, NTH Top hat 03/04 DPL in Marietta, GA, where she learned not to allow mistakes to define her. Major: Mechanical Engineering

Coach Horne says, “Amari has a reputation as a dependable scorer throughout her high school and youth careers; she is expected to continue that scoring habit as a Bulldogs.”

