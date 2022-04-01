 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: SC State drops pair to Charleston Southern

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SC State drops pair to Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern swept a double-header (7-1, 12-0) from South Carolina State Wednesday.

In Game One, Ja'Nautica Cohen had two of the Lady Bulldogs seven hits while Kyla Reeves and Jade Hendricks each had doubles. Makenzie McDaniel had the lone RBI on a ground out in the sixth inning.

SC State's troubles at the plate continued in the second game as the Lady Bulldogs had two hits against CSU pitching. Breyanna Collins and Julie Manners each had hits for SCSU.

The Lady Bulldogs will play host to MEAC foe Maryland Eastern Shore over the weekend. The two teams are scheduled to meet in a doubleheader Saturday followed by a single game Sunday.

