S.C. State softball team to host MEAC tourney

The South Carolina State women's softball team will host the 2021 MEAC North/South Roundup Tournament this weekend April 16-18 at the new Orangeburg Recreation Park facility on Magnolia Village Parkway.

"The City of Orangeburg has been an integral part of making the MEAC Roundup a success," S.C. State head coach Tatiana Matthews said "Bringing eight teams to Orangeburg to play over the weekend not only helps to make conference play in the MEAC possible, but also supports the hotels, restaurants and city who have all taken a hit in 2020."

"I am so excited that we were able to team up and make this happen so that South Carolina State University can do our part to support the much-needed economic recovery for the town we so proudly call home," Matthews said.

Other teams participating in the tournament are Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Norfolk State, Morgan State, Coppin State, Howard and Delaware State.

The Bulldogs open tournament play at 3 p.m. Friday against Norfolk State, followed by a showdown with Morgan State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, and then Delaware State at 1:30 p.m.

S.C. State wraps up the MEAC North/South Roundup at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, with a pair of contests against Howard and Coppin State.

