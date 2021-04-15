 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
S.C. State softball team to host MEAC tourney
0 comments
editor's pick

S.C. State softball team to host MEAC tourney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Orangeburg Recreation Complex

Orangeburg’s new recreational complex has two clusters of baseball and softball fields, restrooms, walking and biking trails, picnic tables, playground equipment and open green space. It has two press boxes as well as concession stands.

 LARRY HARDY/T&D FILES

The South Carolina State women's softball team will host the 2021 MEAC North/South Roundup Tournament this weekend April 16-18 at the new Orangeburg Recreation Park facility on Magnolia Village Parkway.

"The City of Orangeburg has been an integral part of making the MEAC Roundup a success," S.C. State head coach Tatiana Matthews said "Bringing eight teams to Orangeburg to play over the weekend not only helps to make conference play in the MEAC possible, but also supports the hotels, restaurants and city who have all taken a hit in 2020."

"I am so excited that we were able to team up and make this happen so that South Carolina State University can do our part to support the much-needed economic recovery for the town we so proudly call home," Matthews said.

COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State sprinters shine at USC

Other teams participating in the tournament are Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Norfolk State, Morgan State, Coppin State, Howard and Delaware State.

The Bulldogs open tournament play at 3 p.m. Friday against Norfolk State, followed by a showdown with Morgan State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, and then Delaware State at 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SCSU tennis player honored

S.C. State wraps up the MEAC North/South Roundup at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, with a pair of contests against Howard and Coppin State.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News