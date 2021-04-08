COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

South Carolina has landed another player out of the transfer portal, this time a big man out George Mason, according to GamecockCentral.com

A.J. Wilson officially announced his commitment to South Carolina Wednesday afternoon on social media, giving the Gamecocks their second portal addition of the offseason.

Wilson played last season at George Mason where he was A-10 All-Defensive team and was named the league's most improved player in 2019.

Last season in 21 games, 20 starts, he averaged 7.8 points on 39.7 percent shooting and five rebounds.

He also averaged 2.3 blocks per game in 22.9 minutes. He's played four years at George Mason.

Wilson is the second portal commitment, joining Chico Carter Jr., who committed Saturday.

ACC record 82nd career win for Penley

CLEMSON -- Jacob Bridgeman birdied five of the last six holes to finish with a four-under-par 67 and lead Clemson to the championship of the Collegiate Invitational at the Country Club of Birmingham on Wednesday. The fourth-ranked Tigers finished with a team total of 854, six shots ahead of 19th ranked Tennessee.