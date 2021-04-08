COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

SCSU softball falls to Cougars
MT. PLEASANT — The South Carolina State women’s softball dropped a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday at The Patriots Point.
In game one, the Cougars took the lead with a four-run fourth inning before the Bulldogs (2-17, 1-7 MEAC) scored a run by Danisha Simon on a sacrifice fly to center field from Kyla Reeves in the fifth. The Cougars scored four runs in the sixth inning to capture an 8-1 victory over the visiting Bulldogs.
In game two, the College of Charleston (6-21 overall record) led 0-4 in three innings until DeAsia Lowther homered in the top of the fourth bringing in Simon who hit a single to left field making the score 2-4. The Cougars gained six runs in the fifth ending the game 2-10.
Next up, the Bulldogs host the 2021 MEAC North/South Round-Up tournament April 16-18.
The tournament will feature eight teams including FAMU, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Norfolk State, Morgan State, Coppin State, Howard, and Delaware State.
The tournament will be played at the Orangeburg Recreation Park, 224 Magnolia Village Parkway.
Gamecocks add big man
South Carolina has landed another player out of the transfer portal, this time a big man out George Mason, according to GamecockCentral.com
A.J. Wilson officially announced his commitment to South Carolina Wednesday afternoon on social media, giving the Gamecocks their second portal addition of the offseason.
Wilson played last season at George Mason where he was A-10 All-Defensive team and was named the league's most improved player in 2019.
Last season in 21 games, 20 starts, he averaged 7.8 points on 39.7 percent shooting and five rebounds.
He also averaged 2.3 blocks per game in 22.9 minutes. He's played four years at George Mason.
Wilson is the second portal commitment, joining Chico Carter Jr., who committed Saturday.
ACC record 82nd career win for Penley
CLEMSON -- Jacob Bridgeman birdied five of the last six holes to finish with a four-under-par 67 and lead Clemson to the championship of the Collegiate Invitational at the Country Club of Birmingham on Wednesday. The fourth-ranked Tigers finished with a team total of 854, six shots ahead of 19th ranked Tennessee.
It was the third team victory in the last four tournaments for the Tigers and the 82nd win over head coach Larry Penley’s 38-year career. In his final season as Clemson head coach, Penley is now the career leader in tournament victories in ACC history.
PC game moves to 11 a.m.
CLINTON – The Presbyterian College football team's game Saturday against Davidson has been pushed up to an 11 a.m. start due to expected afternoon weather in the Clinton area.
Saturday's game will be the final home game of the spring for the Blue Hose as they will wrap up the 2021 spring slate on April 17 at Drake with a 2 p.m. kickoff.
Gamecocks to play in Women's Battle 4 Atlantis
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball will participate in the inaugural Women's Battle 4 Atlantis slated for Nov. 20-22 in The Bahamas at Atlantis Paradise Island.
In addition to the No. 6/4 Gamecocks, the tournament will feature three other teams ranked in the final 2020-21 polls -- No. 1/3 UConn, No. 23/15 Oregon and No. 20/18 South Flordai. Buffalo, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Syracuse round out the field.
Clemson adds Syracuse transfer
CLEMSON – Clemson women’s basketball has announced the addition of Kiara Lewis, a graduate transfer from Syracuse, to its 2021 class.
Lewis joins a 2021 class that includes five freshmen (Makayla Elmore, Keonna Gaines, Eno Inyang, Madison Ott, and Sydney Standifer) and a junior college transfer (Daisha Bradford).
A 5-foot-8 guard from Chicago, Ill., Lewis spent the last three seasons at Syracuse, where she appeared in 89 games, making 55 starts. She averaged 13.1 points per game for the orange, while dishing out 289 assists and tallying 112 steals. Arguably her best year for the Orange came in 2019-20, when she was named All-ACC First Team after starting all 31 games and averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.