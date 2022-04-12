 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCSU's Parade of Champions is back on

Parade of Champions

South Carolina State University announced it will hold its Parade of Champions Saturday, April 23, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 12 before being postponed due to inclement weather. It was postponed a second time in January after a COVID-19 outbreak on the campus of SC State.

The event will honor the 2021 Celebration Bowl Champion SC State football team along with other championship teams. Details about the route and participants are pending. Numerous campus organizations, community groups and local officials are expected to be among the participants in the parade.

Later in the day, SC State will conclude its spring football practices with its annual Garnet and Blue Spring game to be held at 1 p.m. at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and Willie E. Jeffries Field.

