SCSU’s Wade to be honored during MEAC tourney

NORFOLK, Va. – Verna Squire Wade, the president of South Carolina State’s athletic boosters, will be recognized as a 2022 Distinguished Alumnus of the university by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Thursday during the league's annual basketball tournament at The Scope arena.

Wade, along with an alumnus from each of the league's eight institutions, will be honored during an on-court ceremony at halftime of Thursday's 8 p.m. quarterfinals contest. The group is being recognized for notable accomplishments at their respective universities.

Wade is currently serving a second tenure as president of the STATE Club, the official athletic booster club of SC State which supports athletics at the university. The Cross native became the first female president of the organization in 2010 and served until 2015. She was elected to her current term 2018.

The STATE Club recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, which featured a documentary celebrating the storied history of SCSU athletics, with emphasis on many of the university’s legendary athletes and coaches. Wade spearheaded that effort and has been a part of successful fund-raising campaigns with the SCSU Charlotte Alumni Chapter, the school’s National Alumni Association and Bulldog athletics.

Wade earned her bachelor’s in business administration from SC State in 1981 and an MBA from Pfeiffer University. She is currently employed by the Department of Commerce in its Workforce Development component as a career center supervisor in Charlotte, N.C.

She has been recognized a number of times for accomplishments in her profession, service to the university and her community. She was designated a Stellar Alumnus on the 2020 SCSU National Alumni Association calendar.

Wade is a life member of the SCSU National Alumni Association, the SCSU Band Alumni Association and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

