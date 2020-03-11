SCSU's Bill Hamilton to be honored by MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. – South Carolina State retired sports information director William P. "Bill" Hamilton will be recognized as a 2020 Distinguished Alumnus of the university by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Thursday during the league’s annual basketball tournament at The Scope arena.

Hamilton, and an alumnus from each of the league’s institutions, will be honored during an on-court ceremony at halftime of Thursday’s 8 p.m. semifinal contest. The group is being recognized for notable accomplishments at their respective universities.

It will be the second such honor in three weeks for Hamilton, who retired in 2013, after an almost-40-year career as the Bulldogs’ sports publicist. The Bulldog alumnus, who was the first full-time sports information director in the university’s history, received the SCSU Outstanding Achievement and Accomplishment Award during the Feb. 23 Founders Day Convocation.

Hamilton began his career at S.C. State in July 1973 as a public information specialist in the Public Relations Office before being named SID two years later. Upon his retirement in 2013, the press box at the O.C. Dawson Stadium on the campus was named in his honor.