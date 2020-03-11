SCSU's Bill Hamilton to be honored by MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. – South Carolina State retired sports information director William P. "Bill" Hamilton will be recognized as a 2020 Distinguished Alumnus of the university by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Thursday during the league’s annual basketball tournament at The Scope arena.
Hamilton, and an alumnus from each of the league’s institutions, will be honored during an on-court ceremony at halftime of Thursday’s 8 p.m. semifinal contest. The group is being recognized for notable accomplishments at their respective universities.
It will be the second such honor in three weeks for Hamilton, who retired in 2013, after an almost-40-year career as the Bulldogs’ sports publicist. The Bulldog alumnus, who was the first full-time sports information director in the university’s history, received the SCSU Outstanding Achievement and Accomplishment Award during the Feb. 23 Founders Day Convocation.
Hamilton began his career at S.C. State in July 1973 as a public information specialist in the Public Relations Office before being named SID two years later. Upon his retirement in 2013, the press box at the O.C. Dawson Stadium on the campus was named in his honor.
A Baltimore native, he grew up in Chesterfield, here he attended public schools and earned a diploma from the former Gary High School. Hamilton earned a bachelor’s in English language and literature at S.C. State in 1973, and received a master of education from the Orangeburg institution in 1979. He did further study at New York University.
Hamilton has earned numerous professional awards, including the College Sports Information Directors of America Bob Kenworthy Community Service Award, the CoSIDA Trailblazer Award and the CoSIDA Arch Ward Award. Other awards include the All-American Football Foundation Scoop Hudgins Outstanding SID Award, the BCSIDA Cal Jacox-Champ Clark Award.
In February 2011, he was featured by ESPN.com during Black History Month. In May 2012, he received the Herman Helms Media Excellence Award from the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.
He is enshrined in the MEAC Hall of Fame, the CoSIDA Hall of Fame, the S.C. State Athletic Hall of Fame and the S.C. State Physical Education Hall of Fame. In addition, Hamilton was named Staff Employee of the Year at S.C. State in 1999, a NAFEO (National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education) Distinguished Alumnus in 2005, and was designated a Stellar Alumnus on the S.C. State National Alumni Association’s 2010 calendar.
He was a longtime pollster for both the Sheridan Broadcasting Network and The Sports Network, and is currently a pollster for the STATS FCS rankings. He also served nine years on the NCAA Final Four Media Coordination Committee.
Hamilton is a member of the Greater Orangeburg Alumni Chapter of S.C. State and a Life Member of the SCSUNAA. He is also a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Orangeburg, where he is a trustee, usher and a reporter for the church newsletter, as well as a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.