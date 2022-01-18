SCSU rolls over Morris College

South Carolina State outscored Morris College 40-11 over the last 12 minutes of the first half and defeated the Hornets 102-67 Tuesday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton gym in Orangeburg.

After dropping its first two conference games, SC State head coach Tony Madlock said his team just needed a chance to get back on the winning track.

“We played Dec. 21, then came back to a COVID protocol,” Madlock said. “We missed out on our game with South Carolina and our other Division II opponent (Greensboro College). Missing that time on the court showed when we opened conference play. We had a chance against Morgan State and Coppin State, but we just didn’t get it done. Then (NC) Central is postponed this past weekend, we just needed to play a game.”

The Bulldogs played 13 players against Morris College Tuesday night, all but one player had double-digit minutes.

Latavian Lawrence and Raquan Brown each turned in a double-double to lead SC State. Brown finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds while Lawrence had 14 points and 10 rebounds. T.J. Madlock had 13 points while Rahsaan Edwards and Deaquan Williams each finished with 10 points.

The loudest cheer of the night came with 2:39 left in the game when James Dallas threw down a dunk to make the score 96-55.

“You saw those (starters) on the bench (cheering) for those guys,” Madlock said. “It’s all about the brotherhood. Those starters are grinding every day, and those other guys on scout team are doing everything the right way. It was good we were able to find some minutes for everybody tonight.”

Morris was led by Armani Thomas and Marquez Terry who each finished with 15 points. Jamiah Holloway had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

SC State outscored Morris College 75-25 in points in the paint and also had a 21-4 advantage in second chance points thanks to a 52-30 edge in rebounding.

“A win is a win,” Madlock said. “We have eight wins this season, last year at this time we had one. We’re building. You look at the MEAC right now and we’re second in overall wins, we’re not where we need to be in league play, but overall we’re second. We have to continue to grind, this is a really big weekend for us.”

SC State is back in conference play Saturday when it travels to face Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Bulldogs will turn around and face Delaware State Monday in Dover. Despite two early losses, Madlock doesn’t consider these games ‘must-wins.’

“It’s too early to label games,” Madlock said. “For this league, it all boils down to those three games in March (MEAC Tournament). We’re excited about this weekend, the guys are doing everything I’m asking them to do, and I’m proud of them. We’ll get back to work tomorrow working on a game plan for Maryland-Eastern Shore.”

SC State face Maryland-Eastern Shore Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 4 p.m.

