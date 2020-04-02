SCSU football standout, coach dies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former South Carolina State two-sport standout and assistant football and basketball coach Samuel “Herc” Goodwin died Wednesday at Baptist Hospital in Columbia following an extended illness.

A Columbia native and Booker T. Washington High graduate, Goodwin excelled in both football and basketball as a player at S.C. State, graduating in 1965. He earned All-Conference honors in both sports and was a Pittsburgh Courier All-American in football as a senior.

Goodwin was a member of S.C. State head football coach emeritus Willie Jeffries’ first staff, serving as linebacker and strength and conditioning coach for the Bulldogs during Jeffries first tenure (1973-78) at his alma mater. He was also an assistant to S.C. State late head basketball coach Tim Autry.

In 1978, Goodwin followed Jeffries to Wichita State, where the latter made history as the first African American coach at a major university, spending five seasons on the Shocker’s staff. He later coached one year at the University of South Carolina under Richard Bell.

One of the most beloved coaches in Bulldog history, Goodwin is known for the phrase “don’t cheat your body,” when putting S.C. State football players through rigorous strength and conditioning exercises.