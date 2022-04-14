SCSU FOOTBALL: Bulldogs have good mix along offensive line

With a mix of veterans and newer players, SC State offensive line coach Na’Shan Goddard is trying to form a cohesive unit this spring.

“Chemistry is without a doubt our number one goal right now,” Goddard said after practice Tuesday. “A lot of these younger guys may end up having to play for us this year, we’re trying to gain chemistry with the older guys.”

Goddard returns four starters from last year’s line, including All-MEAC honorees Eric Brown, Nick Taiste and Cam Johnson, but injuries have shown the necessity of building depth on the roster. Chris Simon went down with an injury last week, and Brown was injured Tuesday in practice.

“I’m down two starters, and hopefully it’s nothing too serious,” Goddard said. “I’ve stressed to the rest of our guys that this is their opportunity. Spring is the perfect time because you’re not getting your butt kicked by (South) Carolina or UCF, you’re getting a chance to get your butt kicked in practice and to learn from it. I’m glad the injuries are happening now, that way these young guys can get some experience.”

Goddard said he was impressed with freshmen Wheslen McLeod and Jerome Robinson after watching tape of SC State’s first scrimmage last Saturday.

“(McLeod) had a great fall camp last year, but an ankle injury kept him sidelined for most of the season and Robinson is a walk-on that doesn’t play like a walk-on,” Goddard said. “Those young guys have separated themselves, and the older guys are continuing to do well. I keep telling them to forget about last season and start working toward the journey of this season.”

McLeod and Robinson both worked with the starters during Saturday’s scrimmage, and Goddard said he was impressed with how they were able to step in and not have a drop off against SC State’s first-team defense.

“We put in some new running deals, which I’m very excited about,” Goddard said. “There has been an emphasis on the running game this spring, and working on our combination blocks. Spring is about learning plays so once training camp comes around we should be ready to rock and roll.”

As the Bulldogs continue to build depth along the offensive line, a new crop is expected to make their way to campus this fall. Jayden Johnson (Goose Creek), Tre’ Franklin (Ridge View) and Moses Umoren (Carver) were signed in February along with Justin Jackson (Greenville) and Nick Williams (Fox Creek).

“We signed three really good offensive linemen, and we’re working on (a) grad-transfer who we think we can plug in and play right away,” Goddard said. “Between those guys I should be able to find a right guard and be able to build some depth. Two years ago we were lucky with Taiste and Brown coming in together during the COVID year. They played in the spring and made an immediate impact. If we can solidify that right side (of the line) and stay away from injuries, we should have a pretty good season.”

SC State will continue spring practice next week which will culminate Saturday, April 23, with the Garnet and Blue Spring Game. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

