SCSU alum named head men's basketball coach at N.C. A&T

As an assistant, Jones served as the Aggies' lead recruiter along with taking on the tasks of player development, academics, scouting and on-court teaching.

Jones assisted Joyner in helping the Aggies orchestrate one of the best turnarounds in NCAA Division I history. N.C. A&T improved by 17 games from the 2016-17 to the 2017-18 season to go 20-15 overall.

Before his arrival in Aggieland, Jones spent one season (2015-16) as a men’s basketball assistant coach at Florida A&M. He began his career at Tennessee State (2003-05) as a graduate assistant where he prepared video for coaching analysis, prepared scouting reports on upcoming opponents coordinated film exchange, directed TSU’s basketball camps and clinics while coordinating marketing and promotions of those events and he handled all team equipment.

Jones had a one-year stay at Lemoyne-Owen College (2005-06) as an assistant men’s basketball coach before becoming an assistant at his alma mater South Carolina State (2006-07). After his one season at S.C. State, Jones joined the junior college ranks as an assistant coach at Northwest Florida State College (formerly known as Okaloosa Walton College) in Niceville, Fla. He helped the program compile a 48-11 record during his tenure there (2007-09).