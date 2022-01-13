SC State's Saxon to coach at Senior Bowl

South Carolina State defensive coordinator Jonathan Saxon will coach at the Reese’s Senior Bowl Saturday, Feb. 5, in Mobile, Ala.

Saxon was one of four HBCU coaches invited to join the New York Jets and Detroit Lions staffs for the annual game that features the top senior football players in college football.

“This is an excellent opportunity for HBCU coaches to come alongside their NFL colleagues to learn, to share and create relationships, both professionally and personally,” said Troy Vincent Sr., executive vice president of NFL Football Operations. “The choice of inclusion is part of the ongoing efforts to promote trust, develop skills and provide a foundation for future mobility.”

Saxon will be joined by Virginia State head coach Reggie Barlow, Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley and Jackson State offensive coordinator T.C. Taylor.

The coaches will take part in on-field coaching, position meetings and nightly staff evaluations. The primary goal of this new initiative is to connect HBCU coaches with NFL decision-makers in hope that it leads to future career opportunities, while also giving the rest of the league’s teams four individuals to contact for information about Senior Bowl participants.

“The Senior Bowl has worked closely with Vincent and his staff on different ways we can use our game’s unique platform to create greater opportunities for minority candidates in both coaching and player personnel,” Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said. “This initiative will provide HBCU coaches a developmental opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of decision-makers from all 32 NFL clubs.”

