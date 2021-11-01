SC STATEF FOOTBALL: SCSU to hold Youth, ROTC, Military Appreciation Day

South Carolina State will hold its annual Youth, ROTC and Military Appreciation Days Saturday, Nov. 6, prior to the S.C. State football game against Howard.

Tickets for the game will be discounted to $10 for youth 17 and under and to youth groups (civic, community, fraternal organizations, churches, etc.). Active and veteran military members can receive two complimentary tickets with proof of valid ID by visiting the SC State ticket office prior to Nov. 6

Due to COVID-19, there will be a mandatory mask mandate and a clear bag policy. Purses, backpacks, fanny packs and camera bags are prohibited with the exception of medically necessary bags that will be inspected at the gates.

Students will have the opportunity to visit the SC State campus and experience what the university has to offer. High school seniors who complete an application for admission may get an on-site decision if they bring a hard copy of their transcript, senior course schedule and test scores.

To obtain a form online, visit www.scsuathletics.com and look for Youth Day Information under the Inside Athletics tab. For other questions and concerns, call the ticket office at 803-536-8579 or 800-298-9157.

