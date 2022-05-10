SC State track teams prepare for MEAC Outdoor Championship

South Carolina State will take part in the 2022 MEAC Outdoor Track & Field Championship beginning Thursday at Norfolk State University.

The Bulldogs enter the event after having set three school records this season. SC State is led by Waddell Rembert-Jett and Tyler Jeffers who both earned MEAC Weekly honors this season.

Jeffers enters the event with the fastest time in conference this season in the 800 meters. Devin Brewington holds the fastest time in conference in the 400 meters.

The 4x400 meter relay team made up of Brewington, Rembert-Jett, Brenton Shippy and Erick Hill have the fastest time in conference this season.

On the women’s side, Jada Banks has run the top overall time in the 1500 meters in conference this season. She won the 5000 meters at the MEAC Indoor T&F Championship while setting a new school record back in February.

Thursday’s action will get underway at 1 p.m. with the beginning of the men’s decathlon, and the women’s heptathlon will start at 1:15 p.m. The first day will wrap up with the women’s 10,000 meters at 7 p.m. and men’s 10,000 meters at 7:45 p.m.

The decathlon and heptathlon will wrap up on Friday at 9 a.m. to kick off the day’s action. Running events will start at 2:50 p.m. with the preliminaries of the women’s 100-meter hurdles. The men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase will wrap up the day’s events at 6 p.m.

Championship Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. with the women’s pole vault, men’s triple jump and women’s javelin throw. Running events will begin at 1 p.m. with the women’s 4x100-meter relay. The 4x400-meter relays will wrap up proceedings, with the women going at 4:35 and the men at 4:55 p.m.

Norfolk State’s men’s team and Howard’s women’s team finished first at the Indoor Championships in Feb. South Carolina State men’s and women’s teams each finished sixth overall.

Saturday’s events will be streamed live on the MEAC Digital Network on YouTube at 1 p.m.

