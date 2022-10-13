SC State opens new Bulldogs Team Store on campus

On Saturday during the first home football game of the season, South Carolina State University leaders cut the ribbon for the Bulldog Team Store, the campus’s newest amenity.

The store is located in Nix Hall at the corner of Buckley and Geathers Streets across from Smith Hamilton Middleton Memorial Center. The store also is close to Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

“The purpose of this store is to provide a location that is convenient for all our guests. We’ll be able to service a lot more crowds that we weren’t able to service in our main bookstore location,” SC State Bookstore Manager Garion Williams said.

The Team Store features Bulldogs apparel and paraphernalia including hats, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, and other swag items to help fans represent their Bulldog tenacity on gameday and throughout their daily lives.

“The idea was broached to us by Ken Davis, associate vice president over facilities and maintenance,” Williams said. “It’s been a work in progress since March, and we’ve been working pretty fervently to get everything ready and to make sure we had a space that was pleasant and convenient for all of our guests.”

The Bulldog Team Store will be open only on game days. Normal store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the schedule ultimately will be determined by game times. During the Homecoming game, on Oct. 15, the store will stay open until 5 p.m.

“Majority of our athletic events are held on this end of the campus, so it offers convenience,” said Keshia Campbell, SC State’s acting director of athletics. “Hopefully, the fans will be able to take advantage, and this will become a tradition on our campus where people can come here versus having to go all the way to Crawford-Zimmerman to make their purchases.

“It’s important that we get our branding out there for the world to see. And when we have our games televised and live-streamed, people will be able to see our fans and distinguish them from others,” she said.

At the store’s ribbon cutting, plenty of SC State alumni and supporters were lined up to make their first purchases. Class of 1995 alumna Tanisha Thompson expressed how happy she was to have another location on campus to buy swag.

“I am so excited about the grand opening and I’m ready to shop,” Thompson said. “I would always come every gameday and I would always go shopping at the bookstore in Crawford-Zimmerman. But I’m glad that I can come to Nix and get everything I need right here, close to the stadium.”

You can also purchase Bulldog apparel online at scsushop.com.