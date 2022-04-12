SC STATE FOOTBALL: Young guys beginning to develop for Bulldogs

After reviewing film from Saturday’s scrimmage, SC State football coach Buddy Pough said he was impressed with some of the young offensive skill players, including receiver Jordan Smith.

Smith continued to shine in workouts Tuesday, making a number of catches in traffic.

Pough said the he was impressed with his tight-end group as well and feels as if the offense is beginning to take shape as the Bulldogs prepare for the Garnet and Blue game April 23.

“I think we have most of our offensive guys in place,” Pough said. “We have an idea where we can be two-deep on the roster. Our offense has a chance to continue to come along, and hopefully be a little bit farther than we were last season. We want those guys to be fluid so we can hit the ground running once we start (fall) camp.”

The offense did take a bit of hit Tuesday as starting center Eric Brown went down with an apparent ankle injury. He was helped to the sideline and carted to the locker room before the end of practice.

“It’s always a scary deal when you have a scrum,” Pough said. “After the season, we had close to 10 guys that needed offseason surgery. We have a few guys with some nagging injuries, but we try to practice hard without getting a lot of guys hurt.”

Pough said the secondary is a bit of a concern as the Bulldogs search for a third cornerback.

“Mike Brunson has been a little bit behind, and we have some defensive backs that we’re trying to figure out,” Pough said. “They have been banged up a little bit as well. Jamare Benjamin is a guy we really think will be a good one. We’re starting to get those guys going pretty good.”

Pough said Aaron Smith has impressed at the linebacker position and is hoping Karrlen Waymyers continues to develop along the defensive line.

“The older guys (BJ Davis, Patrick Godbolt, Jablonski Green) are going through drills, but it’s these young guys that are getting a majority of the reps during team exercise,” Pough said. “It’s giving those older guys a chance to keep an eye on those young guys and help them develop. We hope we can get enough to develop that two-deep on defense.”

South Carolina State is scheduled to practice Thursday before taking off Easter weekend. The annual Garnet and Blue spring game will be held Saturday, April 23, in Orangeburg. Pough said his team will not scrimmage again prior to the spring game.

“We’ll continue to have team workouts, but the spring game will probably be a cross between the NFL Pro Bowl and a regular practice.”

