SC STATE FOOTBALL: Winless Bears still pose threat for homecoming

South Carolina State's football team will be at home for just the second time this season Saturday when they welcome Morgan State to Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

In their last home game, the Bulldogs were able to score touchdowns on four of its first six possessions and build a 42-7 lead over Bethune-Cookman.

Despite a Bethune-Cookman rally, SCSU was able to hold on, and get their first win of the season. It remains their only win after falling at Florida A&M last week.

SCSU head coach Buddy Pough said it is important to get off to a good start against winless Morgan State during Saturday's homecoming game.

"(Morgan) is the type of team that if we let them hang in the game, especially with as bad as they want a win, it could be devastating to us," Pough said. "That's why it's important to get off to a fast start and create a little bit of doubt in their minds."

S.C. State is coming off its worst offensive performance of the season against the Rattlers. The Bulldogs managed 143 yards of total offense.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have a situation where we're not trusting the process," Pough said. "I feel good about the fact that our guys have worked hard this week to prepare for Saturday's game."