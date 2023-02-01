SC STATE FOOTBALL: SC State announces new offensive coordinator

South Carolina State announced Wednesday Kevin Magouirk will return to Orangeburg to lead the SC State offense.

Magouirk served as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2008-12. He said Wednesday he is excited to be back with the Bulldogs.

“Coming back after 10 years,” Magouirk said. “10 years older, 10 years more mature and 10 years more confident as a coach and coordinator.”

During those 10 years, Magouirk worked as OC at Woodmont High School in Piedmont, spent a year in Australia as the head coach of the Logan City Wolverines and most recently was OC at Methodist University in Fayetteville, NC.

“Methodist is an up-and-coming program in Division III,” Magouirk said. “We were able to do some good things there, it’s sad to leave, but at the same time I’m excited to come back and work with (Coach) Pough and be back in South Carolina.”

Over the last decade, Magouirk said he’s been growing as a coach and coordinator.

“I’ve started to understand who I am as a coach, and understanding what I believe in,” Magouirk said. “I have a true understanding of how I want to do things, how I want to progress and how I want to teach players. I look back at my first stint (at SC State) and it was about faking it until I made it. Now, I’m in the position to actually make it.”

Last year at Methodist, Magouirk led an offense that averaged 437 yards per game and 31 points per game. The team averaged 280 yards passing and 157 yards rushing per game. He will be tasked with helping an SC State offense that ranked last in the MEAC in rushing last season with 106 yards per game.

Magouirk described his offense as multiple with an emphasis on creating matchups.

“We’re going to be inside zone, outside zone and power,” Magouirk said. “We also want to eliminate (the other team’s) best player. We will be simple in how we attack, but look complicated. We also want to throw the ball down the field and score a lot of points.”

While working at South Carolina State, Magouirk coached quarterback Malcolm Long who finished his career with 13 single season and career records. He was twice named All-MEAC and was the 2010 Preseason MEAC Player of the Year.

Magouirk said he will also be coaching quarterbacks and possibly tight ends depending on how the rest of the offense staff sets into place.

Wednesday was Magouirk’s first day back on campus. He said Pough contacted him about the job in mid-January before making him wait a few weeks with a decision.

“(Pough) called me and said he was looking to make a move, and he thought about me,” Magouirk said. “I got the call last Tuesday, and he invited me to come (Wednesday).”

Magouirk said he met with a few of the players Wednesday during an orientation session, but hopes to set up a meeting to meet with the whole team in coming weeks.