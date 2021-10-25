SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough wants to get offense going

Though it didn’t lead to any points, South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough said Monday he is proud of his team’s last drive Saturday against Delaware State.
With 8:24 left in the fourth quarter, SCSU ran 14 plays for 41 yards and eventually punted to the Hornets with just over 0:34 left on the clock.
“In our league, it seems like we can convert when we need to,” Pough said. “I don’t know if we can continue to play that close to the edge without falling over. At this point, I feel pretty good, but I’m anxious to see if we can get the offense going again.”
The Bulldogs were 0-for-10 on third-down conversions prior to the final drive, but quarterback Corey Fields was able to complete passes on three consecutive third downs and draw a penalty on a fourth to salt the game away.
“Some of the offense changed on that last drive,” Pough said. “We had to keep the football, I did not feel comfortable giving it back to (Delaware). They hit us on a ball that should have gone for a score, but the receiver dropped it. That’s when we threw caution to the wind in order to not have to give them the ball back.”
For a majority of the contest, S.C. State’s offense struggled. The Bulldogs finished with 27 yards rushing led by Jacory Benson’s 37 yards and a touchdown. Fields completed 15-of-30 throws for 208 yards. His favorite target was Shaq Davis, who caught four passes for 114 yards.
“I worry sometimes about the message I send to Corey,” Pough said. “He’s so mature and conscientious about making sure he does thing things to not hurt our team. He tends to be a little bit conservative.”
Pough said he’s been trying to strike a balance with Fields all season.
“We haven’t done it at this point,” Pough said. “Hopefully we’ll start playing some teams with a little bit more margin for error. We have played so many people close, you don’t have an opportunity to take a lot of chances. The key is to get some people healthy on offense. Last week we were dealing with the offensive line, this week it was running backs. It’s hard to keep continuity with so many depth charts.”
Starting running back Kendrell Flowers did not make the trip to Delaware due to concussion protocol. Pough said he was right on the cusp on making it, but does expect him to be ready to face North Carolina Central Saturday.
“It was a pretty rough game offensively,” Pough said. “The good news, I see us getting a little better each week defensively. We have a good mixture on that side of the ball now that just about everyone is healthy.”
Pough credited the return of Jablonski Green, who led the Bulldogs with seven tackles including three tackles for loss. Pough said the defense tackled well, especially in the second half.
“There running back (Sy’Veon) Wilkerson had 102 yards rushing on us at the half,” Pough said. “I think he finished with 96. We played well in the second half. I’m happy with the overall scheme of things. It was a good win for us.”
Defensive back Zafir Kelly, who had an interception for the second consecutive week, was injured during the game, but Pough expects him to be ready to play Saturday against North Carolina Central.
“North Carolina Central will give us all we can handle,” Pough said. “They are good on defense, and their quarterback (Davius Richard) is a run-around guy.”
Last week against Morgan State, Davius threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 49 yards on seven carries. The running game is led by Latrell Collier, a transfer from Marshall University, and Isaiah Totten, a three-time all-MEAC selection.
“I’m sure they will be sky high after a win at Morgan State,” Pough said. “Knowing they are in the conference race now, and have a chance to put us out of our misery and put themselves in the driver’s seat.”
DURANT RECIEVES INVITE TO SHRINE BOWL
South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant received an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl game to be played Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.
The annual event began in 1925 and is the longest-running college football all-star game in the country. It will feature 125 senior collegiate football players and be televised by the NFL Network.
An FCS Preseason Second-Team All-American, Durant is tied for first on the team in interceptions (3) and leads the Bulldogs in pass break ups (8).