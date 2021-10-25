SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough wants to get offense going

Though it didn’t lead to any points, South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough said Monday he is proud of his team’s last drive Saturday against Delaware State.

With 8:24 left in the fourth quarter, SCSU ran 14 plays for 41 yards and eventually punted to the Hornets with just over 0:34 left on the clock.

“In our league, it seems like we can convert when we need to,” Pough said. “I don’t know if we can continue to play that close to the edge without falling over. At this point, I feel pretty good, but I’m anxious to see if we can get the offense going again.”

The Bulldogs were 0-for-10 on third-down conversions prior to the final drive, but quarterback Corey Fields was able to complete passes on three consecutive third downs and draw a penalty on a fourth to salt the game away.

“Some of the offense changed on that last drive,” Pough said. “We had to keep the football, I did not feel comfortable giving it back to (Delaware). They hit us on a ball that should have gone for a score, but the receiver dropped it. That’s when we threw caution to the wind in order to not have to give them the ball back.”