SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough ready to press reset button on season

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough spoke with the media Monday about hitting the reset button following last week's 30-7 loss to Florida A&M.
"We get a chance to start over from scratch," Pough said. "Even in the preseason, you knew something like this might happen. You couldn't deny the fact that the teams we were playing were pretty good teams. Now we see if we can play better going into conference play."
The Bulldogs managed 143 yards of total offense Saturday in Tallahassee.
"We have to search for some confidence," Pough said. "We haven't had the amount of success that we would have liked to at this point. We have to go back, regroup and get after the guys. We have to supply a little motivation. Our backs are against the wall, so we better get in a solid week of work."
Quarterback Corey Fields will be looking to rebound after completing just eight passes for 75 yards and throwing three interceptions against FAMU. He was sacked six times.
"(Corey) got beat up some in that deal, but I told him you have to stand up to the test of these types of situations," Pough said. "As we're going through the game, and watching the film, I saw some of the issues he was having. We had some designs that (FAMU) took away from us, so he can't find his guys and gets beat up by the pass rush."
Pough said he was concerned Saturday night due to the nature of Fields' play, but after watching the film realized what tough situations his quarterback was in.
"He's a mature guy that will come back through it," Pough said. "We'll go back to the drawing board a bit. If we can run the football, that changes everything, but (FAMU) took that away. We ran for less than 100 yards and that's a bad sign for us."
Morgan State (0-5, 0-1) dropped its MEAC opener to Howard 27-0.
"(Morgan) has a highly skilled quarterback that can run and throw," Pough said. "Defensively, they beat you up in the box and are capable enough to slow you down and force punts. They're a wounded animal. It will be interesting to see what they do to try to find some success."
S.C. State has won eight of the last nine meetings against the Bears, including a 24-10 victory in Orangeburg in 2019. Despite the recent success vs. Morgan, Pough has no expectations for his team this weekend.
"We talk about going out, playing well and being effective," Pough said. "We stress to our guys about knowing their roles and where they fit within the team structure. The success will come from that. We have our work cut out for us. We can't turn the ball over and must convert on short-yardage opportunities. We want to develop a rhythm on offense and move the ball in a consistent manner."
It is Homecoming weekend at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. Saturday's game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN's streaming network.
Out of the polls
South Carolina State fell out of the Boxtorow coaches and media polls after Saturday’s loss to FAMU. The Bulldogs received votes in both polls, which rank Jackson State No. 1 after the Tigers defeated previous No. 1 Alabama A&M 61-15.
In the coaches poll, Jackson State was a unanimous selection, receiving all 18 first-place votes. North Carolina A&T and Prairie View A&M remained No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Norfolk State made the biggest jump, three spots to No. 6 this week. No. 9 Alabama State re-entered the poll after its win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while Mississippi Valley State defeated Southern for its second straight win and moved into the top 10 for the first time this year.
In the media poll, Bowie State got a big win over previously ranked Chowan and moved up two spots to No. 6. Albany State entered the poll for the first time this year at No. 7 and Savannah State entered for the first time at No. 10.