SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough ready to press reset button on season

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough spoke with the media Monday about hitting the reset button following last week's 30-7 loss to Florida A&M.

"We get a chance to start over from scratch," Pough said. "Even in the preseason, you knew something like this might happen. You couldn't deny the fact that the teams we were playing were pretty good teams. Now we see if we can play better going into conference play."

The Bulldogs managed 143 yards of total offense Saturday in Tallahassee.

"We have to search for some confidence," Pough said. "We haven't had the amount of success that we would have liked to at this point. We have to go back, regroup and get after the guys. We have to supply a little motivation. Our backs are against the wall, so we better get in a solid week of work."

Quarterback Corey Fields will be looking to rebound after completing just eight passes for 75 yards and throwing three interceptions against FAMU. He was sacked six times.