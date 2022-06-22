SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough named second most-powerful coach

Kyle T. Mosley, managing editor and reporter for the HBCU Legends, recently released his 10 Most Powerful Football Coaches in HBCU.

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough finished second behind Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders.

“Buddy Pough's length of service, being the 2021 HBCU champions, and having Decobie Durant drafted by the Los Angeles Rams has the Bulldogs' leader at No. 2,” Mosley said.

“Ranking HBCU head football coaches isn't easy, especially when it comes to ordering the top 10 coaches in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC and OVC,” Mosley said.

Mosley polled HBCU fans, media and personalities on Twitter and Facebook looking for their opinions on the Most-Powerful HBCU Football Coaches in 2022. He said the original poll began as a top five, but was soon expanded to a top 10.

“Interestingly, many put aside the HBCU rivalries and logically gave input on the subject,” Mosley said. My formula consisted of the previous year's winning percentages, conference ranking, conference strength, 2021 recruiting impact, coaching staff, media, social media and fan-base influence. Point values of 0 to 5 were assigned to each category with five being the best.”

Mosley said new coaches Hue Jackson (Grambling) and Eddie Robinson Jr. (Alabama State) received a pass for 2021.

“I did give them extra weight in the wins column for their NFL experience,” Mosley said. “It's subjective, but I felt the new coaches deserved a sort of equity to their already standing colleagues.

Mosley ranked Sanders No. 1 due to his “mega-influence, recruiting efforts to land Travis Hunter and others, and critical coaching staff changes.”

Florida A&M’s Willie Simmons finished third, followed by Southern University’s Eric Dooley. Mosely said five and six were a coin toss between Jackson and new Morgan State head coach Damon Wilson.

“If Wilson remained at Bowie State, he would have been in sole possession of No. 5, but his late transition to Morgan State has him slightly behind Jackson and Grambling,” Mosley said.

South Carolina State opens the 2022 football season Thursday, Sept. 1, in Orlando against the University of Central Florida.

