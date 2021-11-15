SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough expects Hill to start Saturday against Spartans

South Carolina State may be going into its regular-season finale without its starting quarterback.

Head coach Buddy Pough announced Monday at his weekly press conference that Corey Fields may not be ready when the Bulldogs travel to Norfolk State Saturday afternoon.

“We’re trying to figure out what to do at quarterback,” Pough said. “Corey injured his shoulder Saturday (in a 27-17) loss to North Carolina A&T. He’s in some pain, and I don’t know how far we can get him before Saturday.”

Sophomore Quincy Hill spelled Fields in the second half Saturday against the Aggies. He completed 10-of-18 passes for 136 yards and an interception. Pough said Hill did not take any reps with the first team prior to the A&T game but will see the majority of snaps this week in practice.

“It gives us a chance to give him some good solid work this week,” Pough said. “(Saturday) we had to rely on what we saw in the spring, when Quincy played quite a bit, to try and tailor a game plan toward his skill set. It was an interesting day.”

Pough said Monday the plan would be to start Hill and possibly have Fields as an emergency backup. Depending on what happens during the week, those plans could change.