SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough expects Hill to start Saturday against Spartans
SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough expects Hill to start Saturday against Spartans

SCSU vs NC State

South Carolina State quarterback Quincy Hill looks for running room against North Carolina A&T Saturday. Hill is expected to start in place of the injured Corey Fields against Norfolk State.

 LARRY HARDY/T&D

South Carolina State may be going into its regular-season finale without its starting quarterback.

Head coach Buddy Pough announced Monday at his weekly press conference that Corey Fields may not be ready when the Bulldogs travel to Norfolk State Saturday afternoon.

“We’re trying to figure out what to do at quarterback,” Pough said. “Corey injured his shoulder Saturday (in a 27-17) loss to North Carolina A&T. He’s in some pain, and I don’t know how far we can get him before Saturday.”

Sophomore Quincy Hill spelled Fields in the second half Saturday against the Aggies. He completed 10-of-18 passes for 136 yards and an interception. Pough said Hill did not take any reps with the first team prior to the A&T game but will see the majority of snaps this week in practice.

“It gives us a chance to give him some good solid work this week,” Pough said. “(Saturday) we had to rely on what we saw in the spring, when Quincy played quite a bit, to try and tailor a game plan toward his skill set. It was an interesting day.”

SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs fall short against Aggies

Pough said Monday the plan would be to start Hill and possibly have Fields as an emergency backup. Depending on what happens during the week, those plans could change.

“As we get a better read on where Corey is, we’ll decide exactly how much we try to do with him, or what we will be able to do with him,” Pough said. “I feel good about going into a game with (Quincy), the key is putting together a game plan that he feels comfortable executing. (Quincy) is a little bit more athletic and moves around in the pocket a little better.”

Norfolk State leads the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in sacks with 24 on the season. The Spartans have dropped back-to-back conference games against North Carolina Central and Delaware State, despite leading by double digits in both contests.

With those losses, South Carolina State will finish first in the MEAC and receive an invitation to play in the Celebration Bowl against the winner of the Southwest Athletic Conference.

“It’s the strangest feeling I’ve had, maybe ever, having lost a game and trying to get the sense that we earned our way into a bowl game,” Pough said. “We’re excited, it’s a great opportunity for our university, our team and our fans. Some place to go for the Christmas holiday.”

Even with the bowl trip secured, Pough said the importance of Saturday’s game at Norfolk does not diminish.

“It’s still a big game,” Pough said. “We really want to win this game, to go into the bowl with a winning record, and go in with some momentum. If we don’t find a way to play better on offense, our entire two-week preparation will be dedicated to figuring out our ills. I would like to think, with a win, we could maybe relax during the Thanksgiving break, but the intensity level will certainly rise if we lose this week.”

Norfolk State leads the MEAC in total offense, averaging 449 yards per game and scoring an average of 31 points per contest. The Spartans are led by quarterback Juwan Carter who has thrown for over 2,200 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has also rushed for six touchdowns on the season. Running back J.J. Davis leads the MEAC in rushing yards and touchdowns heading into Saturday’s game.

“(Juwan) Carter is probably the top offensive player in the league right now,” Pough said. “They got enough weapons on offense that you really have to be sound in your approach. If you try to over plan for one particular guy, they will hurt you with another guy.”

BULLDOG BITES

  • SC State travels to Norfolk State Saturday for a 2 p.m. MEAC game. Watch on ESPN3.
  • Head coach Buddy Pough said running back Jacory Benson was injured Saturday against North Carolina A&T and had surgery on his hand. Kendrell Flowers is expected to start at running back but Pough said Donte Anthony and Tykese Walker could see time in the backfield against the Spartans. Pough said Walker has started to improve the last few weeks, but was out Saturday due to concussion protocol.
  • Due to a targeting penalty in the fourth quarter against North Carolina A&T, defensive back Jaylen Evans will be forced to miss the first half of SC State’s game against Norfolk State. Pough said Demarkis Doe has been a bright spot in the secondary with the injury to Zafir Kelly.
  • South Carolina State remained fifth in the latest BOXTOROW HBCU Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs did not drop despite a 27-17 loss to North Carolina A&T. SC State did fall out of the Top 10 in the BOXTOROW HBCU Media Poll. The Bulldogs are one of the others receiving votes.
