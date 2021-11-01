SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough expecting another close contest

“It’s an all-star staff that (Larry) has put together,” Pough said. “All are great coaches. I’m impressed with Larry Scott and worried about what he and his staff will do in the next year or two given the opportunity to get out and recruit.”

Last week against Delaware State, Howard rushed for over 200 yards on offense in a 30-23 loss.

“(Delaware) is the same team that stopped us cold two weeks ago,” Pough said. “It was a one-score game; this team can beat South Carolina State. Their staff will have a great plan. I’m worried, if you mess around, anyone in this league can beat you.”

After back-to-back strong showings against Morgan State and Delaware State, Pough said the defense took a step back against N.C. Central after allowing a number of big plays to the Eagles’ offense.

“We have to go back to the drawing board and get back to where we were defensively,” Pough said. “The defensive line is starting to get healthy, but our linebackers did not play as well as I thought they would. That caught me off guard.”

Pough said he feels good about the defensive front led by Jablonski Green and Patrick Godbolt.