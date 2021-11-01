SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough expecting another close contest

Michael Brunson’s interception set off a celebration on the South Carolina State sideline Saturday as the Bulldogs defeated North Carolina Central 27-24.
With the win, S.C. State improves to 4-4 on the season and 3-0 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.
“We were able to squeak by again Saturday,” SCSU head coach Buddy Pough said Monday at his weekly press conference. “That seems to be the way things are going in the league this year. If you compare the scores, it looks as if the league is pretty even. Delaware is hanging in there, and Norfolk is still undefeated.”
Pough commented on the Bulldogs playing one-score games against Delaware State and N.C. Central. He says he doesn’t expect anything less when Howard travels to Orangeburg Saturday. S.C. State and Howard last met during the 2019 season.
“I don’t know much about Howard except the stuff we see on film, and that looks pretty good,” Pough said. “This past spring, they were bad. You could tell they were struggling, but to see that group of guys now, after what we saw in the spring, is amazing.”
The Bison are led by head coach Larry Scott, who has been an assistant at South Florida, Miami, Tennessee and Florida. Defensive coordinator Troy Douglas served as South Carolina State’s secondary coach in 2003.
“It’s an all-star staff that (Larry) has put together,” Pough said. “All are great coaches. I’m impressed with Larry Scott and worried about what he and his staff will do in the next year or two given the opportunity to get out and recruit.”
Last week against Delaware State, Howard rushed for over 200 yards on offense in a 30-23 loss.
“(Delaware) is the same team that stopped us cold two weeks ago,” Pough said. “It was a one-score game; this team can beat South Carolina State. Their staff will have a great plan. I’m worried, if you mess around, anyone in this league can beat you.”
After back-to-back strong showings against Morgan State and Delaware State, Pough said the defense took a step back against N.C. Central after allowing a number of big plays to the Eagles’ offense.
“We have to go back to the drawing board and get back to where we were defensively,” Pough said. “The defensive line is starting to get healthy, but our linebackers did not play as well as I thought they would. That caught me off guard.”
Pough said he feels good about the defensive front led by Jablonski Green and Patrick Godbolt.
“They were the reason we were able to slow down their quarterback in the second half,” Pough said. “Those guys set the anchor for our entire defense. I’m looking forward to getting a good week of work (from the defense) and get them back to the standard we set earlier this year.”
The return of Kendrell Flowers to the S.C. State backfield helped allow the Bulldogs to rush for over 200 yards against N.C. Central. Flowers finished the game with 121 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles.
“I told our offensive coaches, we had a little bit better plan (against N.C. Central), but there was better execution as well,” Pough said. “The offensive line was able to work together all week and we’re starting to get healthy in the backfield.”
South Carolina State will host Howard Saturday at 2:05 p.m.