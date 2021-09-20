SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough, Bulldogs to assess season during bye week

After an 0-3 start that featured games against two FBS opponents and the defending HBCU national champion, South Carolina State will close out the month of September with a bye week before hosting Bethune-Cookman Oct. 2.
At his weekly press conference Monday, SCSU head coach Buddy Pough said his team would take this week to regroup and figure out some of the good and bad from the start of the season.
“We’ll see what we’ve learned as a team, and how we can make ourselves better,” Pough said. “We’re finally getting back to our level of competition, and should be a better fit against our next two opponents. Hopefully, the hardening from the start of the season will help us in the long run, but 0-3 is probably where we ought to be.”
On defense, the Bulldogs are giving up nearly 45 points per game, and Pough was discouraged with the way they started their latest game against New Mexico State.
“We played poorly on the defensive side for most of the first half,” Pough said. “We didn’t make them punt, and they just kept going up and down the field on us. We have to figure out how to stop somebody. That is our mission for the next two weeks.”
After allowing 36 points in the first half, SC State made adjustments at the half and allowed only one touchdown over the last two quarters. After the game, New Mexico State head coach Doug Martin praised SCSU’s defense for the adjustment they were able to make.
“We faced a lot of man coverage in the second half which forced us to make throws and reads,” Martin said. “That’s where we struggled and didn’t do as well as we needed to. South Carolina State brought a lot of pressure in the second half and Dino quite frankly doesn’t have the experience needed to handle those situations quite yet.”
Pough said he hopes to see a defense that plays more aggressive.
“We’re not attacking, we’re just waiting on a lot of plays,” Pough said. “We have to go back to square one on that side of the ball to make sure we’re getting them to play better.”
According to Pough, a lack of experience along the defensive line, coupled with not understanding some of the play calls, has created problems on the defensive side of the ball.
“We have the bodies, but right now we are starting two freshmen along the defensive front,” Pough said. “We have to figure out what we can, and can’t, do with these guys. The movements and scheme stuff seems to get them in more trouble than it helps. I’m telling our defensive staff to do the things that work for us, but sometimes we try to be too cute.”
On offense, Corey Fields continues to impress after throwing for 352 yards and four touchdowns against the Aggies Saturday. Once again, Fields was without top wideout Shaq Davis who underwent a procedure prior to the New Mexico State game. Pough said he hopes to have Davis back when the Bulldogs face Bethune-Cookman.
“Once we get all those pieces back, I think we can be even better in the passing game,” Pough said. “If so, teams may start to back off us a little bit, and give us more opportunities at running the football. Kendrell Flowers is emerging as a stud and shows the potential to be a big-time running back.”
Over the break, Pough said the offense must focus on not turning the ball over.
“We seem to have (turnovers) at the most inopportune time,” Pough said. “They knock us out of our ability to win football games. Twice we had the ball in our two-minute drill and both times ended in interceptions that killed drives. We have to be better in those situations.”
Despite the tough start, all of South Carolina State’s goals are still in place. The Bulldogs don’t open conference play for another month, but Pough knows his team can’t go to 0-5.
“We’ve survived September to where we think we’re pretty healthy,” Pough said. “We’ll be fine if we can go out and win a game. If we can figure that out we can get some confidence in ourselves.”