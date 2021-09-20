SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough, Bulldogs to assess season during bye week

After an 0-3 start that featured games against two FBS opponents and the defending HBCU national champion, South Carolina State will close out the month of September with a bye week before hosting Bethune-Cookman Oct. 2.

At his weekly press conference Monday, SCSU head coach Buddy Pough said his team would take this week to regroup and figure out some of the good and bad from the start of the season.

“We’ll see what we’ve learned as a team, and how we can make ourselves better,” Pough said. “We’re finally getting back to our level of competition, and should be a better fit against our next two opponents. Hopefully, the hardening from the start of the season will help us in the long run, but 0-3 is probably where we ought to be.”

On defense, the Bulldogs are giving up nearly 45 points per game, and Pough was discouraged with the way they started their latest game against New Mexico State.

“We played poorly on the defensive side for most of the first half,” Pough said. “We didn’t make them punt, and they just kept going up and down the field on us. We have to figure out how to stop somebody. That is our mission for the next two weeks.”