SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough: Bulldogs ready for Spartans

SC State head coach Buddy Pough said his team is mentally prepared for its regular-season finale on the road at Norfolk State Saturday.

The Bulldogs have already clinched the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship, but Pough said his team wants to close out the season with a win, and stay unbeaten in conference play.

"We're going into this game, realizing how big of a deal it is," Pough said. "This game takes us toward that next step, and helps us gain a little momentum to finish the year."

Pough said it has been a year like no other with the Bulldogs playing four games in the spring, and a full slate of the games in the fall. Saturday's game against the Spartans will be the 15th game SC State has played in a calendar year.

With the addition of Norfolk State Saturday, SC State will have faced five teams currently ranked in the BOXTOROW HBCU Coaches Poll.

"We've had a crazy schedule," Pough said. Look at the people we've played, almost every team schedules a Division II, or soft FCS team, but we played Alabama A&M. We faced Bethune-Cookman (who recently defeated Alcorn State and Grambling), we played Clemson, New Mexico State, North Carolina A&T and Florida A&M. (FAMU) is the best of all them right now."

With a berth in the Celebration Bowl secured, it is looking as if the Bulldogs will face current No. 1 Jackson State Dec. 18 in Atlanta.

"If we play (Jackson State) then we will have played everybody," Pough said. "We're sitting with a .500 record, but we played a .900 schedule."

As SC State travels to Norfolk with the championship already clinched, NSU head coach Dawson Odums said his teams pride is on the line this weekend.

"If you can't play for pride, then there's nothing else to play for," Odums said during his weekly press conference Monday. "We know we're going to have good gameplans, we know we're going to be able to do some things but can we sustain it?"

Norfolk State is led by MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year quarterback Juwan Carter. The senior has thrown for 2,271 yards and 19 touchdowns to just four interceptions. His top target is Justin Smith who has caught 45 passes for 672 yards and seven touchdowns.

Running back J.J. Davis is poised to the be MEAC Freshman of the Year after being named the conference's top freshman for the fifth week this season. Davis leads the Spartans with 854 yards and nine touchdowns.

SC State's defense has been anchored by strong line play led by Jablonski Green. The sophomore leads the team in tackles for loss with 18.5. Patrick Godbolt also has double-digit tackles for loss with 11, while freshman Octaveon Minter leads the team with 3.5 sacks.

"Defensively, we're probably as good as we've been all year," Pough said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what (the defense) can do. We'll play hard, but the key for us is to get off to a good start. We've been a slow starting team for most of the year."

After being injured in the first half of last week's loss, quarterback Corey Fields was originally thought to be unable to play against Norfolk. Pough said there may be an opportunity for Fields, but gameplans will be in place for both him and backup Quincy Hill.

South Carolina State will conclude the regular season Saturday at Norfolk State. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0