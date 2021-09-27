SC STATE FOOTBALL: Pough, Bulldogs look to break losing streak against 'Cats

After falling behind 40-13 against New Mexico State on Sept. 18, the Bulldogs were able to rally to cut the deficit to one score, and had an opportunity late to tie the contest. Pough credits the play of center Eric Brown for SCSU’s late comeback.

“Eric Brown is the straw that stirs the drink on offense,” Pough said. “We lost him on the third play of the game (against NMSU), but he was able to come back and play the second half. He’s nursed a sore ankle this week, but I think he will be full speed.”

According to Pough, there is a comfort level between Brown and quarterback Corey Fields.

“They are similar personalities, neither one says a bunch,” Pough said. “Both guys are talented and smart guys, good students.”

Fields has completed 54% of his passes this season for 697 yard and five touchdowns. Pough said he still must get better with turnovers (six interceptions) but hopes the return of Shaq Davis will better help stretch the field.

“We have to do a better job of giving (Corey) more space to throw the ball,” Pough said. “Once we figure out what Corey is comfortable with throwing, then we can tailor the offense toward his strength.”