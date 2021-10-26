SC STATE FOOTBALL: Oliver expects 'knock-down, drag-out' vs. Bulldogs

On Monday, Richard was named MEAC Offensive Player of the Week. The conference also honored teammate linebacker Noah Rainbow-Douglas as Defensive Player of the Week. He had a team-high 10 tackles, a sack and pass breakup.

Defensively, despite giving up 180 rushing yards to Morgan State, Oliver praised the play of Rainbow-Douglas. And cornerback JaJuan Hudson had five tackles and a couple of pass breakups.

The Eagles now look to carry that newfound momentum into Saturday’s home game against MEAC front-runner South Carolina State. This is the first meeting since 2019 between the two teams as last year’s contest was canceled as North Carolina Central opted out of playing spring football.

“It’s going to be a physical ballgame,” said Oliver about facing the Bulldogs and head coach Buddy Pough. “We have to, of course, stop the run and it’s going to be a knock-down, drag-out. They’re big and physical upfront, their offensive line, which they always are. The quarterback (Corey Fields) has improved so much ... the last 3-4 weeks. He has a strong arm. He’s athletic, but I think he’s a lot more accurate and he’s really come into his own the last 3-4 weeks.