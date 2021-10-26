SC STATE FOOTBALL: Oliver expects 'knock-down, drag-out' vs. Bulldogs

In the words of North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver, last week was a “must-win game” at Morgan State.
Not only were the Eagles opening Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play on the road, they were also looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
After a slow start, North Carolina Central used an inspired second half to defeat the Bears 28-17 on “Homecoming”.
“To lose three in a row, that’s rough. That’s rough and it’s rough on players, it’s rough on coaches, it’s just rough,” Oliver said at Monday’s Zoom conference. “Our goals never wavered. I think we had an outstanding attitude and the guys really worked hard every day at practice. They weren’t down and out. We were still practicing hard, guys didn’t drop their heads. So I’m very pleased to see us come out and get the win. But that was a must-needed victory and we had to win that one.”
Oliver credited this past Saturday’s win over Morgan State to second half adjustments by his coaching staff and improved play at the offensive line. This allowed his “playmakers” such as quarterback Davius Richard to step up. Richard completed 9-10 passes and threw 3 of his 4 touchdowns in the 2nd half en route to 242 yards.
On Monday, Richard was named MEAC Offensive Player of the Week. The conference also honored teammate linebacker Noah Rainbow-Douglas as Defensive Player of the Week. He had a team-high 10 tackles, a sack and pass breakup.
Defensively, despite giving up 180 rushing yards to Morgan State, Oliver praised the play of Rainbow-Douglas. And cornerback JaJuan Hudson had five tackles and a couple of pass breakups.
The Eagles now look to carry that newfound momentum into Saturday’s home game against MEAC front-runner South Carolina State. This is the first meeting since 2019 between the two teams as last year’s contest was canceled as North Carolina Central opted out of playing spring football.
“It’s going to be a physical ballgame,” said Oliver about facing the Bulldogs and head coach Buddy Pough. “We have to, of course, stop the run and it’s going to be a knock-down, drag-out. They’re big and physical upfront, their offensive line, which they always are. The quarterback (Corey Fields) has improved so much ... the last 3-4 weeks. He has a strong arm. He’s athletic, but I think he’s a lot more accurate and he’s really come into his own the last 3-4 weeks.
“They have about three or four receivers that can fly ... and defensively, that’s South Carolina State. They always put their hand on their defense. They’re active upfront and their linebackers are lean and they can run. We’ll have our hands full this week.”