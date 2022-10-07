SC STATE FOOTBALL: Offensive consistency the key against Rattlers

As South Carolina State football prepares for its home opener Saturday, head coach Buddy Pough said the staff are continuing to try and find ways to jump start its stagnant offense.

“We’ve done a little different (in practice),” Pough said. “Hopefully, we’ll see if there’s any real benefit. Sometimes when you try to do too much, you sometimes end up doing too little. Let’s hope that’s not the case at this point, but right now…anything is a possibility.”

The Bulldogs (1-3) are currently last in the MEAC in total offense averaging just over 254 yards per game. A lot of that is having played FBS schools Central Florida and South Carolina, but SC State also struggled rushing the football against North Carolina A&T.

With starting quarterback Corey Fields continuing to struggle, Pough turned to backup quarterback Tyrece Nick last week against the Gamecocks. The senior led the Bulldogs with 95 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also completed 3-of-5 passes for 63 yards and an interception.

“We have some issues where we’re not as accurate as we once were,” Pough said. “As a staff, we have to do a better job of actually giving (both quarterbacks) opportunities that are a little more wide open. The margin of error seems to be a bit too thin.”

Pough reiterated earlier this week that Fields would remain the starter against Florida A&M.

“It’s obvious we’ll play both guys a little bit,” Pough said. “As the game goes on, we’ll see who will be the main guy, but at the same time we have to find some run game. Until we do that, we’re going to struggle to find any kind of consistent offense.”

At the Orangeburg Touchdown Club meeting Thursday, Pough gave those in attendance a bit of a scouting report, and what to expect from the Rattlers Saturday.

“Defensively, they have a guy (No. 31) Isaiah Land,” Pough said. “They call him an end, but I call him trouble. He’s a defensive end that can rush the passer. He led the nation in sacks and tackles for loss last season.”

Currently, Land is third in the Southwest Athletic Conference in sacks (3) and tackles for loss (5). His teammate, Isaiah Major is currently third in the lead in total tackles (39) and has a sack.

Last season, SC State traveled to Tallahassee and was defeated 30-7. The loss dropped to the Bulldogs to 1-4 on the season. SC State went on to win five of their last six games, including the MEAC championship and earn a spot in the Celebration Bowl.

“The players are still excited, and see positive about what they have in front of them,” Pough said. “I don’t think you can shake this team. It’s a similar situation to last year in that all our goals are still in place. We still have chance to get back to the Celebration Bowl, we just have to continue to work and get better as a team.”

Bulldog bites

n SC State will hold its Youth/ROTC Day Saturday against FAMU. It is a day designed to encourage elementary, middle and high school students to visit campus and experience all the university has to offer while enjoying a football game. The day will get underway with the Bulldog Challenge fitness activity at 8 a.m. followed by a program from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

n It is the first home game of the season for South Carolina State and the Bulldogs are set to unveil its new scoreboard. The $800,000 scoreboard from Daktronics will be a high-definition, LED video board with sound. SC State no longer will have to rent sound equipment and hang speakers in the north end zone of the stadium. The scoreboard will be nearly 30 feet high and 53 feet wide.