SC STATE FOOTBALL: New Mexico State expects battle vs Bulldogs

With only 12 roster players with ties east of the Mississippi River, New Mexico State will truly get a first glance at South Carolina State football Saturday. night.

In preparation for the inaugural meeting, Aggies’ head coach Doug Martin has used team meetings this week to educate his players on their opponent’s tradition and history.

“That’s the very first thing I started off with Sunday,” said Martin during Tuesday’s Zoom press conference. “I think they’re well aware of now what they’re facing since they’ve gotten to see film. Also, it doesn’t take long for you to put the film on to see the types of athletes South Carolina State has and how well they’re coached and those types of things to know that you’re going to be in for the fight of your life. So they’d better understand that.”

Both teams are seeking their first victory of the 2021 season. Despite an 0-3 start, Martin called this season “the most enjoyable coaching year” he’s had in a long time because of the positive attitude displayed by the players.

Martin views this week as a “critical” game against a Bulldogs’ team he said matches up well with the Aggies even as a Football Championship Subdivision school.