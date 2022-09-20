SC STATE FOOTBALL: NC A&T coach says his offense improving

North Carolina A&T head coach Sam Washington said his team is getting better on offense as the Aggies prepare to face South Carolina State Saturday.

“We were able to run the football on a Division I program,” Washington said at his Monday press conference. “I thought our (offensive) front did a fantastic job getting a hat on a hat and moving people. I thought the backs ran hard and were able to make some people miss.”

The Aggies rushed for 217 yards in a 49-20 loss at Duke Saturday. Bhayshul Tuten led North Carolina A&T with 133 yards.

Washington was also pleased with the play of his quarterbacks.

“I thought we improved,” Washington said. “We were able to use the quarterback-run game to soften their defense. Eli (Brickhandler) did a good job of protecting the football and also threw the ball well.”

Washington said Monday that Brickhandler would likely be the starter Saturday against the Bulldogs. Jalen Fowler started against Duke, but two early fumbles put him on the sideline. Brickhandler finished the game 5-for-8 passing for 48 yards and a touchdown.

“This game is about productivity,” Washington said. “Eli and Zach (Yeager) are producing. I think Eli has the better skill set to run the football and Zach has a better understanding of the offense and makes good choices.”

Yeager did not play against Duke, but Washington said he intends to use him Saturday against SC State.

“Offensively, we were successful,” Washington said. “Defensively, we were not, but this team won't quit. We just have to get them playing as a team.”

Duke was able to score on the first play of the game, and quickly built a 21-0 first quarter lead against the Aggies.

“We started on a bad note,” Washington said. “We had a blown assignment on the first play. It was a freshman, and freshman are going to make mistakes, we just have to make sure they don’t repeat them.”

Freshman defensive back Avarion Cole finished with four tackles and an interception against the Blue Devils. Washington said he has been impressed with Cole’s ability through the first three games.

“He plays hard and fast, but he still plays like a freshman,” Washington said. “He has all the intangibles, but we want to see him get better each week.”

Washington called South Carolina State a “national championship quality team.”

“They are physical, downhill running team that plays great defense,” Washington said. “They are a lot like us in that they want to stop the run. They have some young corners we need to try and take advantage of or at least stretch the defense and force the safety to play over the top.”

The Aggies have won six straight in the series and have not lost to SC State in Greensboro since 2010.

“There’s a tradition to this game,” Washington said. “We’re cross-state rivals and this game means a lot to both schools. They’ve lost six in a row to us and they smell blood.”