SC STATE FOOTBALL: Lawmakers lead state in celebrating SCSU football title

It was a day of celebration as the South Carolina State University football team was recognized at the Statehouse in Columbia for winning the 2021 Celebration Bowl and being named HBCU national champions.

Players, coaches and administrators met with members of the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation for a luncheon before being recognized in the House and Senate.

"We want to acknowledge South Carolina State University and the job they are doing in educating our young folks," Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, said. "You have set the bar high, and we are expecting great things. On behalf of the delegation, we are proud of you."

The delegation presented SC State head coach Buddy Pough with a resolution proclaiming March 23 South Carolina State University Day in South Carolina.

"It means a lot that (the delegation) thinks we've done enough to be recognized in this way," Pough said. "You think about everything you went through to get to this point and it makes the whole thing feel worthwhile. We've had a chance to do something positive for SC State and brought some recognition that I had no idea we could actually get done."

A second house resolution also was presented celebrating the football team's victory over Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl and eventual national championship. According to Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan, an SC State alum, the resolution was to be presented at the celebration parade in Orangeburg that was canceled due to COVID concerns.

Orangeburg County Sen. Vernon Stephens of Bowman, another SC State alum, thanked the members of the team for what they accomplished in Atlanta in December 2021. He said it was the perfect bookend to having the president of the United States on the SC State campus to speak at December commencement.

Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Allendale, and Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, also made remarks. Cobb-Hunter challenged to team to "take care of business" when her alma mater Florida A&M comes to Orangeburg in October.

The luncheon concluded with Sym Singh, director of legislative affairs for the office of the governor, presenting a proclamation from Henry McMaster marking March 23, 2022, as SC State University Bulldog Celebration Day in the state.

"The Bulldog football team's dedication, hard work, sacrifice and discipline exemplify the heart of a champion. Every member of the team made this historic win possible," Singh read. "I encourage all South Carolinians to join together in congratulating the Bulldog football team, coaches and players for their outstanding performance in the 2021 Cricket Celebration Bowl."

Pough had an opportunity to address his players following the proclamation.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for us to do something for this great group of guys," Pough said. "These guys have had one of the toughest times in the history of the game. I remember riding back on that bus from Florida A&M being 1-4. It was not pretty at that point. I had no idea if we could be what we are today at that point, so for us to be from there to where we are today, I appreciate you guys and the delegation from Orangeburg County."

"SC State is a proud university with a lot of proud alumni," Ott said. "For what the football team accomplished, it's just a small part of what the university is accomplishing as a whole. We want to celebrate them the way they deserved to be celebrated. There's a lot going on in Orangeburg County, and it needs to be recognized. We have to tell our story about how much we mean to the area, that's what you saw today. I think these kids put so much into what they do that we need to recognize them when we get the opportunity."

