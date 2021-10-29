SC STATE FOOTBALL: 'It's win or go home,' Pough says of MEAC

It’s a playoff-type atmosphere for South Carolina State as the Bulldogs travel to face North Carolina Central Saturday.
“The plot thickens,” head coach Buddy Pough told the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday. “It seems every time we win, the next game becomes that much more important.”
S.C. State defeated Delaware State 13-7 last week to improve to 2-0 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs will look to keep pace in the conference race against NCCU.
“It’s win or go home,” Pough said. “The (MEAC) has only six teams, and Norfolk doesn’t look like they will lose a game, so we have to match them game for game.”
North Carolina Central enters the game unbeaten in conference play after last week’s victory over Morgan State. The Eagles lead the MEAC in scoring defense, giving up just over 24 points per game.
"I'm sure they are sky high after their win over Morgan," Pough said. "They will be looking to put us out of our misery."
The Bulldogs have relied on defense in their first two conference victories. Delaware’s lone score came on a punt return.
“I don’t know if we could have played any better on defense (against Delaware),” Pough said. “Our defense is really starting to come along. You could see it the previous two weeks. We played poorly against Florida A&M, but we’re starting to see the guys getting a sense of urgency about getting better.”
Pough said the return of defensive linemen Jablonski Green, Patrick Godbolt and Darrell Brown have sparked the defense’s resurgence. He also challenged his secondary after the group gave up multiple touchdowns in the spring game against the Hornets.
“I picked on those guys all week about (Delaware State) receiver Trey Gross having two touchdowns against them in that second game,” Pough said.
Gross did not have a catch against the Bulldogs last week.
“I’m proud of how they met the challenge,” Pough said. “I’m excited about what we are becoming on defense.”
The secondary will have another tough matchup Saturday in North Carolina Central’s Ryan McDaniel. The senior receiver leads the league in catches (39) and is second in yards (510).
Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Durham.