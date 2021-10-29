SC STATE FOOTBALL: 'It's win or go home,' Pough says of MEAC

It’s a playoff-type atmosphere for South Carolina State as the Bulldogs travel to face North Carolina Central Saturday.

“The plot thickens,” head coach Buddy Pough told the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday. “It seems every time we win, the next game becomes that much more important.”

S.C. State defeated Delaware State 13-7 last week to improve to 2-0 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs will look to keep pace in the conference race against NCCU.

“It’s win or go home,” Pough said. “The (MEAC) has only six teams, and Norfolk doesn’t look like they will lose a game, so we have to match them game for game.”

North Carolina Central enters the game unbeaten in conference play after last week’s victory over Morgan State. The Eagles lead the MEAC in scoring defense, giving up just over 24 points per game.

"I'm sure they are sky high after their win over Morgan," Pough said. "They will be looking to put us out of our misery."

The Bulldogs have relied on defense in their first two conference victories. Delaware’s lone score came on a punt return.