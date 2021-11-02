SC STATE FOOTBALL: Howard could play spoiler against Bulldogs

With just under four minutes to play, trailing by a touchdown, Howard was able to drive to the Delaware State 23 yard line before a sack and three incompletions ended the game.
The Hornets were able to hang on, and hand Howard its second MEAC loss of the season.
“It was just one of those games,” Howard head coach Larry Scott said during the MEAC’s weekly teleconference call Monday. “The kids are in it, and you’re fighting down to the very end. We made three critical errors on deep balls that would have changed the game. We found ourselves on the short end of the stick, but will have to continue to get better and press on.”
Howard travels to Orangeburg Saturday to face South Carolina State. The Bulldogs defeated NC Central 27-24 to improve to 3-0 in the conference.
“You’re either a contender or pretender in the month of November,” Scott said Monday. “You see the intensity start to pick up in conference play. You have to have your guys revved up and ready to go week to week.”
The Bison have a chance to play spoiler against SC State, but Scott knows it will not be easy.
“You turn on the film, and notice they are a talented team,” Scott said. “They’re at the top of the standings for a reason. They play really well on defense and the kicking game and tend to be explosive on offense. It will definitely be a big challenge for us.”
When asked what was keeping his team from being a contender, Scott said it was the natural progression of his young team.
“We’re trying to build things the right way,” Scott said. “We’re not going to be a transfer-field team with a different roster from one year to the next. We’re going to go the long haul, bring in freshmen and develop them over a four and five year period.”
Scott said that progression has kept his team from being able to close out games.
“With a lot of young players, when they are put in situations that it’s time to go win the game, the progression of development is not quite there,” Scott said. “What you’ll see in the future is a team that will be able to (make those plays), and then there’s no turning back.”
Scott called Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs a measuring stick for his offensive and defensive lines.
“When you play a good team like SC State, they have athletes on the perimeter, but if you can’t control the front offensively and defensively you’re going to have a hard time being in the game,” Scott said. “Winning starts up front. They have a tradition that we have to match.”
Scott said he has been pleased with the progression of his offensive line, especially last week against Delaware State. Howard was able to rush for over 200 yards of offense against the league’s top rushing defense. The Bison were led by running back Ian Wheeler.
“(Ian) is a guy that had a really good training camp,” Scott said. “We thought highly of him coming out of camp, but an injury in the opener kept him out a few weeks. He’s starting to get comfortable in the system and is showing flashes of what we saw in camp.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Scott said defensive lineman Darrian Brokenburr has been the most consistent player on the roster. Scott is also impressed with defensive back Kenny Gallop who leads the MEAC in tackles.
“(Kenny) doesn’t leave the field for us on defense,” Scott said. “As a freshman, he’s doing a really good job of developing and getting comfortable playing on that back end.”
Scott also talked about his relationship with SC State head coach Buddy Pough.
“We ran in a few of the same coaching circles,” Scott said. “When the opportunity came up at Howard, he was one of the coaches I spent time with talking about the possibility. I have a ton of respect for the job he’s done there, but even more so for the man that he is. You get around any of his former players, or people that have worked with him, and they light up because of what he means in their lives. He’s the epitome of why we do what we do.”
Howard travels to face South Carolina State Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2:05 p.m. South Carolina State will be hosting Youth Day, ROTC Day and Military Appreciation Day.