SC STATE FOOTBALL: Howard could play spoiler against Bulldogs

When asked what was keeping his team from being a contender, Scott said it was the natural progression of his young team.

“We’re trying to build things the right way,” Scott said. “We’re not going to be a transfer-field team with a different roster from one year to the next. We’re going to go the long haul, bring in freshmen and develop them over a four and five year period.”

Scott said that progression has kept his team from being able to close out games.

“With a lot of young players, when they are put in situations that it’s time to go win the game, the progression of development is not quite there,” Scott said. “What you’ll see in the future is a team that will be able to (make those plays), and then there’s no turning back.”

Scott called Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs a measuring stick for his offensive and defensive lines.

“When you play a good team like SC State, they have athletes on the perimeter, but if you can’t control the front offensively and defensively you’re going to have a hard time being in the game,” Scott said. “Winning starts up front. They have a tradition that we have to match.”