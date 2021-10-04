SC STATE FOOTBALL: FAMU wants to break Pough streak

It was the team’s first shutout since Oct. 6, 2018, against Norfolk State. Linebacker Isaiah Land had a career-best three of the Rattlers’ four sacks as they held the Hornets to 197 total yards.

Simmons described Land as playing “lights out football” in leading the defensive front along with Florida State transfer defensive end Deonte Williams. Going six-deep in the interior defensive line helps FAMU keep up pressure on the quarterback throughout the game, according to Simmons.

With the addition of Central Florida transfer safety Antwan “AC” Collier and improved play from cornerback Kourtney Cox, the defense has “all guys doing it, one to 11," Simmons said.

“That's their motto over there and they buy into that,” he said. “They’re playing for one another. They’re not looking for accolades. They’re looking for dominance on that side of the ball and four of the five games, we’ve done that.”

A similar effort will be needed Saturday against what Simmons called a “dynamic” passing offense that has averaged 30 points a contest and 41 in its two Football Championship Subdivision games. He called quarterback Corey Fields a “phenomenal football player” based on his performance in the 2019 meeting and said the key is to make S.C. State “one dimensional”.