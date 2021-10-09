SC STATE FOOTBALL: FAMU shuts down Bulldogs, 30-7

Neither team was able to score in the first quarter, but the Rattlers broke through on Terrell Jennings' three-yard run to open the second period. SCSU was unable to get anything going on offense as Fields threw two interceptions in the period.

Both turnovers led to field goals, but FAMU added another touchdown as Bishop Bonnett went 20 yards with just over a minute remaining in the half. Bonnett finished the game with 118 yards on the ground to lead the Rattlers.

"We were just trying to get to the half," Pough said. "I was disappointed that we couldn't keep the ball away from them before they had a chance to score before halftime."

FAMU struck again after halftime as quarterback Rasean McKay found Kamari Young on a 37-yard pass to make the score 27-0.

McKay was 14-of-24 for 181 yards and the touchdown. Fields finished the game with just eight completions for 75 yards and three interceptions.

On defense, the Bulldogs were led by Decobie Durant's 10 total tackles, including a tackle for loss. Chad Gilchrist added a sack while Jablonski Green was credited with a half-sack.

S.C. State be back in action Saturday at home against Morgan State.

Turning point