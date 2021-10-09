SC STATE FOOTBALL: FAMU shuts down Bulldogs, 30-7

Two streaks were broken Saturday in Tallahassee as Florida A&M defeated South Carolina State 30-7 to send the Bulldogs to 1-4 on the season.
The loss was the first for S.C. State head coach Buddy Pough at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Before Saturday, he was 8-0 when on the sidelines against the Rattlers.
"This was an eye-opening experience for us tonight," Pough said following the loss. "We got beaten up pretty good. We were outplayed and we have a lot of things to figure out before we get into conference play."
S.C. State also stopped FAMU's scoreless streak at seven quarters with Kendrell Flowers' late touchdown. The drive was aided by three personal foul penalties that allowed the Bulldogs to continue getting first downs.
"When you get that late in the game, you don't want to be shut out," Pough said. "I was proud that we were able to get it in (the end zone) and show a little fight, but there are no moral victories."
It was the most successful drive of the night as S.C. State quarterback Corey Fields was sacked six times by the Florida A&M defense. Isaiah Land led the Rattlers with five sacks and eight total tackles.
South Carolina State had 10 possessions of running three plays or fewer in the loss. They managed just 128 yards of total offense.
Neither team was able to score in the first quarter, but the Rattlers broke through on Terrell Jennings' three-yard run to open the second period. SCSU was unable to get anything going on offense as Fields threw two interceptions in the period.
Both turnovers led to field goals, but FAMU added another touchdown as Bishop Bonnett went 20 yards with just over a minute remaining in the half. Bonnett finished the game with 118 yards on the ground to lead the Rattlers.
"We were just trying to get to the half," Pough said. "I was disappointed that we couldn't keep the ball away from them before they had a chance to score before halftime."
FAMU struck again after halftime as quarterback Rasean McKay found Kamari Young on a 37-yard pass to make the score 27-0.
McKay was 14-of-24 for 181 yards and the touchdown. Fields finished the game with just eight completions for 75 yards and three interceptions.
On defense, the Bulldogs were led by Decobie Durant's 10 total tackles, including a tackle for loss. Chad Gilchrist added a sack while Jablonski Green was credited with a half-sack.
S.C. State be back in action Saturday at home against Morgan State.
Turning point
At 11:03 and 7:31 in the second quarter, Florida A&M was able to get to Corey Fields and force interceptions. Those turnovers ended back-to-back SCSU drives. Florida A&M was only able to score field goals after each turnover, but you could feel the Rattler defense was taking control of the game and not allowing SCSU's passing game to get on track.
By the numbers
South Carolina State ran 50 plays Saturday night and had 128 yards of total offense. That is an average of 2.6 yards per play. The Bulldogs had averaged more than 30 points per game entering Saturday's contest.
How they scored
2nd Quarter
FAMU: Terrell Jennings 3-yard rush (Jose Romo-Martinez kick) - 0-7 (14:21)
FAMU: Romo-Martinez 20-yard field goal - 0-10 (7:31)
FAMU: Romo-Martinez 47-yard field goal - 0-13 (3:14)
FAMU: Bishop Bonnett 20-yard rush (Martinez kick) - 0-20 (1:07)
3rd Quarter
FAMU: Rasean McKay 37-yard pass to Kamari Young (Martinez kick) - 0-27 (12:45)
4th Quarter
SCSU: Kendrell Flowers 1-yard rush (Dyson Roberts kick) - 7-27 (6:39)
FAMU: Romo-Martinez 51-yard field goal - 7-30 (0:11)