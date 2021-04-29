SC STATE FOOTBALL: Decobie Durant named all-American

Senior South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant was named Thursday to the first team on the 14th annual Boxtorow HBCU College Football All-America Team.

Bulldog linebacker BJ Davis received honorable-mention honors.

Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass was selected Boxtorow HBCU Offensive Player of the Year while Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis was selected Boxtorow HBCU Defensive Player of the Year.

Alabama State had six players selected to the team, which is the most by any school and Hornets’ running back Ezra Gray received the most votes. The top two teams in the HBCU Coaches and Media Polls – Alabama A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff – combined to place eight on the All-America team. The two teams will play in the SWAC championship game in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday. The game will decide this year’s HBCU national champion. The final poll will be released by Boxtorow on Monday.

S.C. State is ranked fifth in the Boxtorow poll.

Jackson State and Prairie View A&M placed four players a piece on the team, while Southern and Tennessee State each placed three on the team.