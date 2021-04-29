SC STATE FOOTBALL: Decobie Durant named all-American

Senior South Carolina State defensive back Decobie Durant was named Thursday to the first team on the 14th annual Boxtorow HBCU College Football All-America Team.
Bulldog linebacker BJ Davis received honorable-mention honors.
Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass was selected Boxtorow HBCU Offensive Player of the Year while Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis was selected Boxtorow HBCU Defensive Player of the Year.
Alabama State had six players selected to the team, which is the most by any school and Hornets’ running back Ezra Gray received the most votes. The top two teams in the HBCU Coaches and Media Polls – Alabama A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff – combined to place eight on the All-America team. The two teams will play in the SWAC championship game in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday. The game will decide this year’s HBCU national champion. The final poll will be released by Boxtorow on Monday.
S.C. State is ranked fifth in the Boxtorow poll.
Jackson State and Prairie View A&M placed four players a piece on the team, while Southern and Tennessee State each placed three on the team.
Glass has had a productive season, leading the country in pass efficiency (172.53). He is 31st in FCS in passing yards (1,084), third in passing yards per game (361.3), 12th in passing touchdowns (13), and completed 68 percent of his passes for 440 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions at Jackson State (4/10).
Lewis leads FCS in sacks (10.5), sacks per game (2.1) and tackles for loss (15.0). On the season he recorded 27 tackles (19 solo).
In addition to being named to the All-America Team, Tennessee State running back Devon Starling was named Boxtorow Rookie of the Year. Starling is 13th in FCS in rushing yards per game (92.6), rushed for 648 yards, averaged 5.2 yards per carry, and rushed for three touchdowns on the season.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff head coach Doc Gamble was named Boxtorow Coach of the Year. In his first season, the Golden Lions are undefeated, won the SWAC Western Division title and will play for the SWAC championship for the first time since 2012.
OFFENSE
QB: Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M, Sr., St. Louis, Mo.
RB: Ezra Gray, Alabama State, r- Sr., Lynn Haven, Fla.
RB: Devon Starling, Tennessee State, r-Fr., Antioch, Tenn.
OL: Mark Evans, II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Jr., Houston, Texas
OL: Danny Garza, Prairie View A&M, Sr., San Antonio, Texas
OL: Johnathan Bishop, Southern, Sr., Birmingham, Ala.
OL: Jonathan Williams, Alabama A&M, Soph., Mobile, Ala.
OL: Trayvon Taylor, Alabama State, r-Fr., Miami, Fla.
TE: Terrance Ellis, Alabama State, r-Soph., Stockbridge, Ga.
WR: Daylen Baldwin, Jackson State, .Jr., Southfield, Mich.
WR: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M, Soph., Miramar, Fla.
DEFENSE
DL: Jordan Lewis, Southern, Jr., Ocala, Fla.
DL: Marcus Cushine, Alabama A&M, Jr., Wellington, Fla.
DL: Jason Dumas, Prairie View A&M, Jr., Vacherie, La.
DL: Christian Clark, Alabama State, r-Sr., Euclid, Ohio. *
DL: Davoan Hawkins, Tennessee State, r-Soph., Hollywood, Fla. *
LB: Keonte Hampton, Jackson State, Soph., West Point, Miss.
LB: Storey Jackson, Prairie View A&M, Sr., Kansas City, Kan.
LB: Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State, Sr., Memphis, Tenn. *
LB: Isaac Peppers, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Jr., Greenville, Miss. *
DB: Jalon Thigpen, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sr., Laurel, Miss.
DB: Decobie Durant, South Carolina State, r-Sr., Lamar, S.C.
DB: Naytron Culpeppper, Alabama State, Jr., Miami, Fla. *
DB: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State, Soph., Opa Locka, Fla.*
DB: Jaylen Harris, Prairie View A&M, r-Sr., Round Rock, Texas *
DB: De’Jahn Warren, Jackson State, Jr., Landover, Md. *
SPECIALISTS
P: Cesar Barajas, Southern, Sr., Arcadia, Fla.
PK: Antonio Zita, Tennessee State, Jr., Fayetteville, Tenn.
RS: Tyrin Ralph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, r-Sr., New Orleans, La.
Honorable Mention
QB: Jalon Jones, Jackson State
RB: Tyson Alexander, Jackson State; Gary Quarles, Alabama A&M
OL: J’Atyre Carter, Southern; Cam Durley, Tennessee State; Tony Gray, Jackson State
TE: Jeremy Brown, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
WR: Zabrian Moore, Alabama A&M; Josh Wilkes, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
DL: Kendell Robinson, West Virginia State; Isaiah Williams, Delaware State
LB: Dustin Crouser, West Virginia State; BJ Davis, South Carolina State