SC STATE FOOTBALL: Davis adjusting at East-West Shrine Bowl practices

South Carolina State receiver Shaquan Davis met with the media Monday after practice for the East-West Shrine Bowl game in Las Vegas.

“I felt like (Monday’s) practice was very productive,” Davis said. “I’m still trying to get comfortable with the playbook while trying to go out and make plays.”

Davis led the Bulldogs with 45 catches for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He’s currently listed as a late-round pick in this year’s upcoming NFL Draft.

Ian Cummings, an NFL Draft analyst for Pro Football Network, said Davis will be a heavily watched prospect during the Shrine Bowl practices.

“(Davis) is big and can win in contested situations,” Cummings wrote following a practice over the weekend. “Watching him in person, he’s surprisingly smooth for his size. He’s very natural corralling the football in stride across the middle.”

Davis is one of four HBCU players invited to take part in this year’s event. He’s joined by Jadakis Bond (WR Hampton), Mark Evans II (OL Arkansas-Pine Bluff) and Dallas Daniels (WR Jackson State).

“The defensive back group has been real aggressive (in practice),” Davis said Monday. “They like to walk up and press (at the line), it caught me off guard early. I’ve never really experienced that at the HBCU level.”

Davis said playing against Division I prospects from Power Five conferences has been an eye-opener, and even a bit of a humbling experience.

“There are always places where I can improve, and grow,” Davis said. “I want to prove that I can compete on every level, but I have to be precise. I’m working on staying low, beating the press and trying to strengthen my route running.”

Former SC State defensive back Decobie Durant played in the East-West Shrine Bowl game last season, and Davis said he’s received some advice from his former teammate.

“He told me that the process is long and stressful,” Davis said with a smile. “He told me to lock in and expect a lot of meetings. I’m not really used to it, but I think I’m handling it well.”

The East-West Shrine Bowl game will be played Thursday, Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 pm and can be seen on the NFL Network.