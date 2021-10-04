SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs set sights on Rattlers on the road

The "September Swoon" has quickly turned into an "Optimistic October" after South Carolina State’s 42-35 victory over Bethune-Cookman Saturday.
“We’ve won one in a row,” S.C. State head football coach Buddy Pough joked during his weekly press conference Monday. “We feel good that we can play at this level. We got a win, but now we move on to the next game.”
Pough and the Bulldogs turn their attention to sixth-ranked Florida A&M led by former Clemson and Citadel quarterback Willie Simmons.
“(Willie) is one of the hot young coaches in football today,” Pough said. “He’s done a fantastic job getting FAMU back in the thick of things again.”
The Rattlers are doing it with defense, having allowed just 14 points in their three HBCU contests. FAMU posted its first shutout, 28-0 over Alabama State, since the 2018 season.
“That defense is physical,” Pough said. “They are an older football team; nearly all these guys have been a part of the program or were somewhere playing in a Power Five conference. They have five or six graduate students on that defense, and they are very well conditioned. We’re not going to outrun them, or out-hit them.”
Linebacker Isaiah Land ranks second in the SWAC in sacks with five and third in tackles for loss with 6.5.
Pough said the key ingredient to the formula is making sure his players match up with the remaining opponents on the schedule.
“The goal is to get better each week,” Pough said. “We have to learn to understand what we can and cannot do. We had a chance to see a good mixture of both the run and pass offense Saturday.”
The Bulldogs rushed for 231 yards and threw for 346 yards in the win over the Wildcats. The passing game was helped by the return of Shaquan Davis, who caught five passes for 117 yards. Will Vereen added five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Donte Anthony and Kendrell Flowers each rushed for over 60 yards and two touchdowns.
“Having (Shaq) back in the lineup, I think we can all see what a difference he can make,” Pough said. “We have a good mixture of personnel, we just have to get them to continue to improve.”
On defense, S.C. State will be without B.J. Davis, who was suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game due to a second-half targeting penalty against Bethune-Cookman. Davis leads the Bulldogs in tackles with 25.
“Having (Davis) out will be an issue, but it’s just a "next man up" kind of a situation,” Pough said. “We’ll use (Tyrone) Hicks who we think is a good up-and-comer. He can run and strike you.”
Pough said Jablonski Green may see his playing time increase Saturday too.
“We think he will play a little more this week, I think he played about 30 snaps against (Bethune-Cookman),” Pough said. “We’ll try to move him up another 10-to-15 snaps. We also played Zione (Meadows) for the first time Saturday and he’s starting to show signs that he can be a force.”
South Carolina State and Florida A&M are scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday in Tallahassee.
Bulldog bites
WR White has surgery
Pough said Monday that wide receiver Rakim White had surgery Sunday to repair what he called a "broken collarbone." White was hit after catching a pass and immediately exited the field grabbing at this shoulder.
"He's only played in three games, so he has the opportunity to redshirt this year," Pough said. "He's going to be a good football player for us."
Fields leads MEAC in passing
Sophomore quarterback Corey Fields leads the Mid-East Athletic Conference in passing yards per game with 252.8 He is third in the conference in total passing yards (1011) behind Howard's Quinton Williams (1014) and Norfolk State's Juwan Carter (1069)
FAMU looking for a streak
After not playing last year, Florida A&M and South Carolina State renew their rivalry. Like Bethune-Cookman, FAMU is now a member of the SWAC after being a long-time member of the MEAC. The Rattlers won their last contest against S.C. State in 2019 and will look to make it two in a row Saturday.