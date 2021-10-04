SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs set sights on Rattlers on the road

Pough said the key ingredient to the formula is making sure his players match up with the remaining opponents on the schedule.

“The goal is to get better each week,” Pough said. “We have to learn to understand what we can and cannot do. We had a chance to see a good mixture of both the run and pass offense Saturday.”

The Bulldogs rushed for 231 yards and threw for 346 yards in the win over the Wildcats. The passing game was helped by the return of Shaquan Davis, who caught five passes for 117 yards. Will Vereen added five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Donte Anthony and Kendrell Flowers each rushed for over 60 yards and two touchdowns.

“Having (Shaq) back in the lineup, I think we can all see what a difference he can make,” Pough said. “We have a good mixture of personnel, we just have to get them to continue to improve.”

On defense, S.C. State will be without B.J. Davis, who was suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game due to a second-half targeting penalty against Bethune-Cookman. Davis leads the Bulldogs in tackles with 25.