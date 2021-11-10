SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs 'in our way,' A&T coach says

North Carolina A&T snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a 21-18 victory over Charleston Southern.

"It was a big ball game for us," Aggies head coach Sam Washington said at his weekly press conference. "It gives our guys something to build upon. Getting a win does so much for the morale of the team. It came at the right time. I'm pleased with the effort."

Washington will lead the Aggies into Orangeburg Saturday for a non-conference game against rival South Carolina State.

"Right now (SC State) is in our way," Washington said. "We want to finish (the season) strong, on a high note. We want to have something to carry over to next year. It's hard to win in Orangeburg, I'm sure coach Pough and his staff will have his players ready."

"I just learned we've won the last five (against SC State)," Washington said. "I doubt any have been more than a touchdown, they have been competitive from start to finish. We don't anticipate it being any different this week."

Washington said his defense played exceptionally well against Charleston Southern. The Aggies held CSU to negative rushing yards and were led by linebacker Tyquan King. The freshman finished the game with 15 tackles and two sacks and was named Big South Freshman of the Week.