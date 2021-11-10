SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs 'in our way,' A&T coach says

North Carolina A&T snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a 21-18 victory over Charleston Southern.
"It was a big ball game for us," Aggies head coach Sam Washington said at his weekly press conference. "It gives our guys something to build upon. Getting a win does so much for the morale of the team. It came at the right time. I'm pleased with the effort."
Washington will lead the Aggies into Orangeburg Saturday for a non-conference game against rival South Carolina State.
"Right now (SC State) is in our way," Washington said. "We want to finish (the season) strong, on a high note. We want to have something to carry over to next year. It's hard to win in Orangeburg, I'm sure coach Pough and his staff will have his players ready."
"I just learned we've won the last five (against SC State)," Washington said. "I doubt any have been more than a touchdown, they have been competitive from start to finish. We don't anticipate it being any different this week."
Washington said his defense played exceptionally well against Charleston Southern. The Aggies held CSU to negative rushing yards and were led by linebacker Tyquan King. The freshman finished the game with 15 tackles and two sacks and was named Big South Freshman of the Week.
"I was pleased with (Tyquan's) performance," Washington said. "As a freshman, you don't know how they are going to perform, but he played like a seasoned vet. He played with energy, got all the calls in, I was impressed with what he was able to do."
Offensively, the Aggies have struggled. Washington said his quarterback play has been like a see-saw, up and down. Jalen Fowler threw for 211 yards but had two interceptions and was sacked three times.
"I don't think we have seen (Jalen's) best," Washington said. "For whatever reason, we're still waiting for him to have a break out game. I think it's a combination of lack of experience and things not going his way. You begin to doubt yourself."
Washington was also disappointed with the 12 penalties called against his team Saturday.
"Three of those penalties allowed (CSU) to keep drives alive, and eventually allowed them to score," Washington said. "Offensively, we could have played better. We left a lot of plays on the field, it's all about execution. I do think we're on the right track, we just have to get better at what we're doing."
Washington said he and Pough have similar philosophies.
"We both believe in stopping the run, and running the football," Washington said. "That's something that they do a very good job of. Pough is a high character guy and I have a lot of respect for that man."