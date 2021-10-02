SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs hold off Bethune-Cookman in 4th for first win

"This win is a momentum swing for us," Fields said. "Football is a game of momentum, and it can change at any point. I was proud our receivers today; they are a great group."

Shaquan Davis was back in the lineup for the first time since the opener against Alabama A&M. He caught five passes for 117 yards to lead the Bulldogs, while Will Vereen had five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

"We had some issues this summer, but it's all about timing," Fields said. "The throws are getting there, and we're developing that chemistry. We'll take the positives from this win and turn our focus to next week."

Pough said the defense played as well as he has seen the unit, up until the fourth quarter.

"We sprung a leak," Pough said. "When that happened, then it was the exact opposite. We also had a lot of penalties (12 for 130 yards), which is the most we have had in years. You can see that this team can be pretty good, it can also be a bit of a headache. You get those issues, and you have to figure out how to get them fixed before they get worse."

Jablonski Green was another Bulldog making his return to the field Saturday, leading the defense with four solo tackles.