SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs celebrate 37-14 homecoming win

"We work on screen retracing every day in practice, and when I felt the offensive lineman let me go free, I just knew it was a pass," Green said. "When I got it, I saw my boys in front of me and just knew I had to get in the end zone."

Green and the rest of the Bulldog defense harassed Morgan State quarterbacks and allowed 58 rushing yards for the game.

B.J Davis led S.C. State with seven tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss. Tim Ewing had five tackles while Patrick Godbolt added four solo tackles, three tackles for loss and blocked a field goal.

Offensively, Corey Fields threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, but also had two interceptions in the game. It's the third consecutive game in which Fields has had multiple turnovers.

"We missed a few opportunities tonight," Fields said. "When you get a new play, flush the old one. Just worry about where your eyes are, focus on your assignment and just take it one play at a time."

Richard Bailey led the Bulldogs with five catches and had 79 yards and a touchdown. Shaquan Davis caught three passes for 85 yards and a score while Will Vereen had three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown."