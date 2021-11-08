SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs aim to end A&T's 5-game streak

South Carolina improved to 4-0 in MEAC play with a victory over Howard Saturday. The win gave the Bulldogs sole possession of first place in the conference standings after Norfolk State’s 38-36 loss to North Carolina Central.

“We’re still in it, that’s the best part of the whole deal,” Pough said of the MEAC race. “It’s kind of a strange occurrence for us that we have a little break from conference competition this week. We want to continue to sharpen our skills and get better, and this is a good opportunity for us to really prepare going into the last week of the season.”

South Carolina State will travel to Norfolk next week with a potential MEAC championship on the line, but right now all of Pough’s attention is focused on A&T.

“We need to prepare well this week,” Pough said. “North Carolina A&T has the potential to come in here and beat us up if we’re not ready. (A&T) are just so physical up front on both sides of the ball. They have an idea of how they want to attack you.”

Pough was complimentary of the Aggies’ rushing attack led by Jah-Maine Martin who leads the team with 412 yards and three touchdowns.