SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs aim to end A&T's 5-game streak

When reminded that no current South Carolina State player has defeated North Carolina A&T, head coach Buddy Pough summed up his response in two words: “Enough said!”
The Aggies currently own a five-game win streak over S.C. State as the two schools renew their rivalry Saturday in Orangeburg. North Carolina A&T’s streak began in 2015 after a 9-6 victory over the Bulldogs.
“That’s the one that sticks out the most,” Pough said of the 2015 game. “That fake punt started it all. Five in a row from that point ... still sticks in my craw.”
Leading 6-2, SCSU punter Jerome Pettiway attempted a throw that was intercepted and returned to the South Carolina State 25-yard line. A&T scored the go-ahead touchdown with just under two minutes to play. The Bulldogs drove the ball, but a missed field goal gave the Aggies the victory.
Now, the Aggies are members of the Big South Conference but that doesn’t mean the rivalry is any less heated.
“That’s why we’re playing (A&T), because the rivalry is so strong,” Pough said. “It’s a big deal between the two programs and the fan bases. Our whole schedule is designed that way. We have guarantee games, conference games and then those games that connect us to former conference foes like Bethune-Cookman and FAMU. Our fans get excited about seeing those teams.”
South Carolina improved to 4-0 in MEAC play with a victory over Howard Saturday. The win gave the Bulldogs sole possession of first place in the conference standings after Norfolk State’s 38-36 loss to North Carolina Central.
“We’re still in it, that’s the best part of the whole deal,” Pough said of the MEAC race. “It’s kind of a strange occurrence for us that we have a little break from conference competition this week. We want to continue to sharpen our skills and get better, and this is a good opportunity for us to really prepare going into the last week of the season.”
South Carolina State will travel to Norfolk next week with a potential MEAC championship on the line, but right now all of Pough’s attention is focused on A&T.
“We need to prepare well this week,” Pough said. “North Carolina A&T has the potential to come in here and beat us up if we’re not ready. (A&T) are just so physical up front on both sides of the ball. They have an idea of how they want to attack you.”
Pough was complimentary of the Aggies’ rushing attack led by Jah-Maine Martin who leads the team with 412 yards and three touchdowns.
“Martin is a beast at running back, and 33 (Bhayshul Tuten) looks just like him. They tell me he’s a freshman, and he can fly.”
Tuten has 197 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Aggies.
“Defensively, they get after you,” Pough said. “They remind me a lot of our defense, how they get off the ball and dominate the interior line of scrimmage. Hopefully we’ll be healthy on the offensive line. We have Chris Simon back for practice so that should solidify the group. The key is keeping them all together.”
North Carolina A&T has 30 sacks on the season led by Jacob Roberts. The sophomore linebacker has 69 tackles, five sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. He also has an interception and blocked kick.
According to Pough, a win over A&T would guarantee the Bulldogs a winning season.
“We have a chance to get our sixth win Saturday,” Pough said. “That may be the most important thing about this game. Starting 1-4, and to be where we are now is extremely gratifying. Our guys have hung in there, played hard and found ways to win close football games. We hope to continue that this week.”
South Carolina State and North Carolina A&T renew their rivalry Saturday beginning at 1:30 p.m. in Orangeburg.