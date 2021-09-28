SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bethune-Cookman coach expecting 'bloodbath'

“A bloodbath.”
That’s the way Bethune-Cookman head football coach Terry Sims described the annual game between his Wildcats and South Carolina State.
“I’ve been here for 12 years and the game is always a grudge match,” Sims said during the Southwest Athletic Conference weekly media call. “From the first play to the last, we don’t expect anything different. Coach Pough and his staff are going to have their guys ready to play.”
The Wildcats enter Saturday’s game 0-4 after a 38-24 loss to Alabama State Saturday. The Hornets scored on four of their first five possessions.
“That’s unacceptable,” Sims said. “We started slow defensively, but we have to put our guys in better position to make plays. We also have to have guys make those plays when they have the opportunity. Those are things that we can go back and fix. When you look at the score, it doesn’t tell the whole story of the game.”
Both teams have struggled on the defensive side of the ball. South Carolina State opponents are averaging 500 yards per game and 45 points while Bethune-Cookman is giving up 470 yards per game and nearly 42 points.
“These two teams have had historically strong defenses,” Sims said. “They are a lot like us in that they like to play aggressive. Sometimes, when you play that style, the other team can catch you, and that’s what has happened in giving up some big plays.”
Bethune-Cookman running back Que’shaun Byrd leads the Wildcats with 285 yards and three touchdowns this season. Quarterback Shannon Patrick has thrown for 911 yards and six touchdowns, and his favorite target is Kemari Averett who has caught 20 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns.
“It’s about fixing us this week,” Sims said. “That’s where the problem lies. For some players it’s a mental thing, but there are things as coaches that we must do scheme-wise. We have been studying what teams have done to exploit (SCSU) on defense and special teams to try and get an edge.”
Defensively, the Wildcats are led by Tekeven Thomas who has 21 tackles including five tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.
“You watch them on film, they’re athletic, they’re fast and they go after the football,” Sims said. “We’re looking forward to the matchup, but we have to start faster and finish stronger.”
The two teams did not meet last season and Saturday’s match up will be the first with Bethune-Cookman as a member of the SWAC conference. Sims said this game has nothing to do with conferences, it’s all about finally getting a win.
“It’s absolutely about the win,” Sims said. “It’s two football teams that know each other and are built with athletes that can be successful at any time. Both teams are searching for a win, and I guarantee you it will be a great game Saturday.”