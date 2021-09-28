SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bethune-Cookman coach expecting 'bloodbath'

“A bloodbath.”

That’s the way Bethune-Cookman head football coach Terry Sims described the annual game between his Wildcats and South Carolina State.

“I’ve been here for 12 years and the game is always a grudge match,” Sims said during the Southwest Athletic Conference weekly media call. “From the first play to the last, we don’t expect anything different. Coach Pough and his staff are going to have their guys ready to play.”

The Wildcats enter Saturday’s game 0-4 after a 38-24 loss to Alabama State Saturday. The Hornets scored on four of their first five possessions.

“That’s unacceptable,” Sims said. “We started slow defensively, but we have to put our guys in better position to make plays. We also have to have guys make those plays when they have the opportunity. Those are things that we can go back and fix. When you look at the score, it doesn’t tell the whole story of the game.”

Both teams have struggled on the defensive side of the ball. South Carolina State opponents are averaging 500 yards per game and 45 points while Bethune-Cookman is giving up 470 yards per game and nearly 42 points.