SC STATE FOOTBALL: Another strong class signs with SC State

After finishing last in the league in rushing last season, SC State head coach Buddy Pough made it his mission to find a way to get back to running the football.

This year’s signing class is tailored toward running as the Bulldogs signed four running backs and three offensive linemen.

“We return most of our (offensive) line from last year,” Pough said. “I’m excited about what I have seen out of them during conditioning. If we can get them going, and maybe add another one of the new guys, it gives us the opportunity to run the football like the old days.”

Pough said he is excited about seeing Kanaan Ligons, a 6-4, 290-pound offensive lineman from Ridge Spring-Monetta High School. Ligons is a two-time All-State selection and was a member of the 2022 Shrine Bowl.

South Carolina State also signed two of the state’s top running backs from last season in Beaufort’s Kacy Fields and Barnwell’s Tyler Smith.

Fields started the 2022 season as a receiver, but moved to running back and rushed for over 2,200 yards and 32 touchdowns in helping lead Beaufort to the Class 4A state championship.

Smith led the state in rushing with over 2,900 yards and 47 touchdowns. He was the Class 2A Player of the Year and a finalist for the state’s Mr. Football award.

At his signing Wednesday morning, Smith said he chose South Carolina State because it felt like home.

“I had a ton of schools looking at me,” Smith said. “But at (SC State) I just felt welcomed, like having warm arms wrapped around you.”

Barnwell head coach Dwayne Garrick said SC State is getting a “big-time player” who has a chance to see the field this fall.

“They’re getting a young man who is tough mentally and physically,” Garrick said. “He’s a good guy, you don’t have to worry about discipline issues and he’s done what he’s needed to qualify. His body is physically ready to play college football, he still has some things to learn, but he will be a big asset for SC State.”

With the players SC State has returning, the running backs room could find itself very crowded in August and September. Pough said there’s always an opportunity to find players a new position.

“You look at the guys we signed at running back, Tyler is probably the most well-known,” Pough said. “Kacy Fields is a great looking kid from Beaufort, but if he’s not the guy at running back right now he may end up being a linebacker or receiver or defensive back. Running backs are generally the best players on their teams because of their versatility.”

After signing two quarterbacks last year, and two athletes with quarterback experience, Pough said it was unusual that the Bulldogs did not have a quarterback in this year’s class.

“We think we have a good group at quarterback,” Pough said. “We like our young guys, and thought they came on strong at the end of last year.”

Andre Washington, Marcus Freeman and Prometheus Franklin are each expected to return along with fifth-year senior Corey Fields. Franklin will probably miss the spring and most of the summer after having ACL surgery in December.

“After the spring, we may try to go back to the portal for an older guy,” Pough said.

Along with 17 high school signees, South Carolina State also added two graduate transfers and one player from the transfer portal. Keshawn Toney (TE), Malcolm Magee (DB) and Aiden Weber (LB) are each on campus and currently working with the team.

“One of the most important things we did could do was get a graduate transfer at the tight end position,” Pough said. “(Toney) is a guy who can help us right away. It’s such a tough position, we didn’t want to have to start a freshman.”

Toney originally signed with South Carolina after graduating from Williston-Elko. Last season, at UT-Chattanooga he caught seven passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.