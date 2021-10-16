SC STATE FOOTBALL: "Amazing to be back' for homecoming

The definition of homecoming is the returning to a place regarded as home.

That could be a statement used in many ways for this year's homecoming for the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Saturday was the first homecoming back for the masses because last year, homecoming didn't happen as normal because of COVID-19. People in attendance spoke about how great it felt to be back in an environment that feels like home.

“The atmosphere is like home,” said S.C. State student Jakayla White. “It’s very welcoming here and everyone is family. There’s just smiles everywhere.”

“It feels amazing to be back,” White said.

The feeling of a family environment wasn’t only for State students and alumni, but first-time guests as well.

MEAC “Count Down To Kickoff” host Nicole Hutchinson and the crew made their way down to Orangeburg to cover the festivities and game. The former athlete said it was amazing to experience the festivities at SCSU.

“HBCU homecomings are undefeated,” Hutchinson said.