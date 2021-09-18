SC STATE FOOTBALL: 4th-quarter rally comes up short

A furious fourth-quarter comeback came up short for South Carolina State Saturday night at New Mexico State.

Down as many as 23 points, the Bulldogs came within a score of tying the game in the final minute before losing 43-35.

SC State’s first-ever trip to Las Cruces, NM, provided a $360,000 payment. The firrt win of the season and first ever over a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent did not happen despite a game-high 352 yards and 3 touchdowns from quarterback Corey Fields.

Counterpart Dino Maldonado threw for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns in his 1st career start.

New Mexico State (1-3) scored on its 1st possession, driving 81 yards on 9 plays before Juwaun Price raced untouched into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown.

Another 11-play, 85-yard scoring drive by New Mexico State ended with a 3-yard touchdown run by O’Maury Sanders. The extra point was blocked, however, Thomaz Whitford recovered the ball in the end zone for a 2-point conversion to make it 15-0.

New Mexico State’s 3rd possession produced a similar result. A face-mask penalty following a reception by Cole Harrity put the Aggies in the red zone, from which Price scored again from 8 yards to make it 22-0 with 12:02 left in the 2nd quarter.