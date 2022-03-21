SC STATE FOOTBALL: 3 questions as Bulldogs open practice

The South Carolina State football team returns to the field Tuesday to begin spring practice.

The Bulldogs have scheduled 15 practices, including a scrimmage April 9 and the annual spring game April 23.

The Bulldogs finished 2021 with another Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship (18) and were crowned HBCU national champions after defeating Jackson State 31-10 in the Celebration Bowl.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, SC State used last spring as an opportunity to play a four-game schedule. The Bulldogs finished 3-1 with two victories over MEAC foe Delaware State along with win over Alabama State.

Here are three things to watch for as the Bulldogs begin the season.

Who will be the complement receiver to Shaq Davis?

As a sophomore, Shaq Davis led South Carolina State in receiving yards (864) and touchdowns (8) last season. He was named Offensive MVP of the Celebration Bowl after catching five passes for 95 yards and three touchdowns.

For every Batman, there must be a Robin, and for South Carolina State it was Will Vereen. The senior returned from injury to become a consistent threat in the passing game. He led the Bulldogs in receptions (45) and finished the year with over 500 yards and three touchdowns.

SC State will need to find someone to replace Vereen on the other side of Davis. The early contender is Richard Bailey, who finished with 34 catches and three touchdowns last season. Juwan Moody and Hezekiah Massey are also potential threats.

Can SC State have a 1,000-yard rusher?

South Carolina State returns three All-MEAC offensive linemen in Nick Taiste (second-team), Eric Brown (third-team) and Cam Johnson (third-team). It’s been eight years since the Bulldogs have had a running back finish with over 1,000 yards in a season.

Jalen Simmons is the last SC State running back to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark when he rushed for 1,090 yards in 2014.

Kendrell Flowers returns to the South Carolina State backfield after leading the Bulldogs with 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. Flowers finished third in the MEAC with 71.4 yards per game. The Wake Forest transfer will once again get the chance to be the featured back, but he has competition.

Donte Anthony and Jacory Benson are both expected to return. Anthony was the leading rusher for the Bulldogs in the bowl game, finishing with 65 yards. Benson and Anthony combined for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns last season.

How good can the defense be?

South Carolina State returns nine starters to a defense that finished second in the MEAC in both total defense and scoring defense. The Bulldogs led the conference in rushing defense, giving up 121.8 yards per game.

Eight of the team’s top 10 tacklers from last year are set to return including leading tackler BJ Davis (76) and leading sack man Patrick Godbolt (4).

The Bulldogs saved their best for last, holding Jackson State to 194 yards of total offense in the Celebration Bowl. JSU quarterback Shedeur Sanders finished with 175 yards passing and two interceptions while being sacked three times.

