SC STATE FOOTBALL

SC STATE FOOTBALL: 3 Bulldogs in NFL HBCU Combine

South Carolina St Jackson St Football

South Carolina State wide receiver Will Vereen (9) catches a pass during the first half of the Cricket Celebration Bowl NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

 Hakim Wright Sr.

A trio of South Carolina State players will take part in the NFL’s HBCU Combine as part of the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Linebacker Chad Gilchrist, defensive back Zafir Kelly and receiver Will Vereen are scheduled to take part in the event being held at the University of South Alabama Training Facility.

Gilchrist finished second on the team in tackles with 70 and had seven tackles for loss. Kelly tied for the team lead in interceptions with three and also had four pass break ups. Vereen led the Bulldogs with 45 catches and had three touchdowns this season.

The event features 40 of the top HBCU seniors from this past season, and will take place Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29.

