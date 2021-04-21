SC STATE FOOTBALL: 2 FBS foes on 2021 football schedule

South Carolina State will play an 11-game schedule during the 2021 fall football campaign, the university announced Wednesday.
The Bulldog slate includes seven road games and four home contests at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.
Two Football Bowl Subdivision opponents are on the schedule, along with four non-conference contests, and five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchups.
S.C. State’s first three games are on the road beginning with SWAC foe Alabama A&M on Sept. 4 in Huntsville, Ala.
That game is followed by two vs. FBS teams: ACC powerhouse Clemson on Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium and then a trip out west to face New Mexico State on Sept. 18 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
The Bulldogs have a bye week on Sept. 25 before hosting Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 2 (Hall of Fame Game) at Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.
Coach Buddy Pough’s team will hit the road again with a trip to the Sunshine State for a battle with the Rattlers of Florida A&M on Oct. 9 in Tallahassee before returning home to open MEAC play with Morgan State on Oct. 16 (homecoming).
Road games at Delaware State on Oct. 23 in Dover and North Carolina Central on Oct. 30 in Durham bring S.C. State back home for a two-game home stand with Howard on Nov. 6 (Youth|ROTC|Military Appreciation Day) and North Carolina A&T State on Nov. 13 (Senior High School Band Day Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day).