SC STATE FOOTBALL: 2 FBS foes on 2021 football schedule

South Carolina State will play an 11-game schedule during the 2021 fall football campaign, the university announced Wednesday.

The Bulldog slate includes seven road games and four home contests at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

Two Football Bowl Subdivision opponents are on the schedule, along with four non-conference contests, and five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchups.

S.C. State’s first three games are on the road beginning with SWAC foe Alabama A&M on Sept. 4 in Huntsville, Ala.

That game is followed by two vs. FBS teams: ACC powerhouse Clemson on Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium and then a trip out west to face New Mexico State on Sept. 18 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The Bulldogs have a bye week on Sept. 25 before hosting Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 2 (Hall of Fame Game) at Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

Coach Buddy Pough’s team will hit the road again with a trip to the Sunshine State for a battle with the Rattlers of Florida A&M on Oct. 9 in Tallahassee before returning home to open MEAC play with Morgan State on Oct. 16 (homecoming).